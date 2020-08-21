Back

Tangs allows all front-line employees to wear religious headgear with immediate effect

Tangs' corporate and back-of-house colleagues are already allowed to wear religious headgear.

Darryl Laiu | August 21, 2020, 03:24 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Tangs department store has allowed all front-facing staff to wear religious headgear with immediate effect, starting Aug. 21, 2020.

This applies to contractors as well.

Currently, corporate office and back-of-house colleagues already have the flexibility to wear religious headgear.

Tangs said that they have made an immediate change to their clothing policy, in an updated statement to Mothership.

The spokesperson said: "We have made an immediate change to ensure a policy that uniformly respects all our employees and our brand partners."

"Our corporate office, and back-of-house colleagues wear religious headgear, and we have standardised this practice to include all customer-facing front liners with effect Friday, Aug. 21, 2020," the spokesperson added.

The U-turn in rules came after an uproar ensued when it was revealed that a female employee was asked to remove her hijab at Tangs.

On July 29, part-time handbag promoter Nurin Jazlina Mahbob was working on her first day at a pop-up booth of Tangs at Tang Plaza in Orchard Road.

Staff of the department store then asked her to remove her head scarf.

Two female Tangs managers told her that she could not work in the store with a hijab on, as the company did not allow front-line staff to wear any headgear, Jazlina, 20, claimed.

The managers then explained to her that removing her hijab was "for the sake of professionalism".

Subsequently, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) said it was investigating.

Jazlina's employer has said she was not informed of the guidelines.

A July 27 briefing was only attended by another of her part-timers, the employer said.

Tangs acknowledged that there was a lapse in communication with the employer.

The uproar was addressed by President Halimah Yacob and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

Both said discrimination has no place in the work place.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Wikipedia. 

'Ice Dog', ice cream in hot dog buns selling in IKEA Taiwan & China

There's also mango ice cream in IKEA Taiwan.

August 21, 2020, 03:36 PM

JJ Lin spotted driving Tesla to neighbourhood shop in Taiwan, takes photo with young fan

Not so casual ride.

August 21, 2020, 03:27 PM

S'pore man, 20, arrested for allegedly using weapon to cause harm to a person in Ang Mo Kio

A victim was found conscious with several injuries at an Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 bus stop.

August 21, 2020, 03:16 PM

4 people suffer skin irritations after visiting Sentosa beaches, NEA issues hygiene advisory

Don't go swimming if you have an open wound.

August 21, 2020, 02:33 PM

Man surrounded by 5 police officers at Esplanade Drive, gets tased, punches officer & flees

Four officers gave chase.

August 21, 2020, 02:14 PM

Top China diplomat's S'pore visit is Heng Swee Keat's first meeting with foreign leader since Covid-19 outbreak

Singapore and China mark 30 years of diplomatic relations this year.

August 21, 2020, 02:06 PM

S'pore caned British DJ-drug trafficker 24 times at one go in Changi Prison, his family anguished: Daily Mail

Irony, as caning in Singapore a British colonial legacy.

August 21, 2020, 01:21 PM

Newly opened Sengkang coffeeshop removes outdoor tables, visibly empty after video of large crowd went viral

Many without masks too.

August 21, 2020, 01:16 PM

Upcoming Sun Wukong RPG by Chinese game developer looks gorgeous

Can see every strand of hair from the Monkey King.

August 21, 2020, 01:07 PM

Hundreds of Nara deer congregate for mysterious evening gatherings in the park

Bizarre behaviour.

August 21, 2020, 12:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.