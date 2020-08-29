Back

80-year-old Taiwanese street vendor recognised by Michelin for his S$2.30 pork belly steamed buns

Looks juicy.

Belmont Lay | August 29, 2020, 02:28 AM

An 80-year-old Taiwanese street food vendor Wu Huang-yi has been recognised by Michelin.

The Yuan Fang Guabao stall in Taipei has been awarded a place on the food guide’s Bib Gourmand list in August 2020.

This honour is given to eateries that serve a top-class three-course meal for less than NT$1,000 (S$46.20).

Wu's buns sell for S$2.30 each.

His whole family, including his wife, three adult children and a grandson, help out at the stall.

Wu's stall was among 75 eateries in Taiwan to make it on Michelin's 2020 Bib Gourmand list.

Gua-bao: Stewed pork belly in bun

Known in Taiwanese as ho-ga-ti (tiger bites pig), Yuan Fang Guabao serves its signature gua-bao -- a circular flat steamed bun that is folded in half -- stuffed with braised meat, salted vegetables, coriander and ground peanuts.

via Michelin Guide

Wu operates out of Taipei’s Huaxi Street Night Market – the city’s oldest.

He is a self-taught chef.

His stall is 60 years old.

Wu perfected his meat marinade more than 20 years ago.

These days, he still goes to the market at 5am every day to handpick the pork belly.

He then stews them for hours in his special blend of ingredients.

The craftsman also insists that the buns are handmade to maintain its soft texture, and delectable mouth feel.

“My buns are different from others, it’s all handmade. It’s tasty because it’s so soft and yet chewy,” Wu said, according to AFP.

via

A queue will automatically form before lunch at Wu’s stall, with diners eager to taste the pork belly served from a steel pot in the cramped kitchen.

Taiwan now has well over 200 entries on Michelin’s list.

The Taiwanese have a rich local culinary tradition, as well as an array of cuisines brought to the island by mainland Chinese immigrant communities.

Location: 17-2 Huaxi Street, Taipei, 108, Taiwan

