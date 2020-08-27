Back

Suntec S'pore retrenches 85 staff, almost half of their workforce

The union has helped identify at least two job opportunities for every affected local employee.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 27, 2020, 09:15 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Suntec Singapore) has announced that 85 of their employees have been retrenched.

This move comes during a time when the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retrenchment exercise was carried out after a slew of cost-cutting measures were implemented, such as eliminating non-essential spending, hiring freezes, internal and external redeployment of staff, clearing of annual leave and short work weeks.

Its management has also taken a pay cut of up to 40 per cent.

85 staff retrenched from Suntec Singapore

After deliberation with the Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees' Union (BATU), Suntec Singapore has decided on this retrenchment exercise.

Of the 85 affected staff, 60 are locals and 25 are non-locals.

Currently, Suntec Singapore employs 149 locals and 29 non-locals.

After the retrenchment exercise, Suntec Singapore said that it will maintain a core of 89 locals and 4 non-locals (96 per cent locals, 4 per cent non-locals).

The retrenchment was also done in compliance with the NTUC Fair Retrenchment Framework and tripartite advisories.

The Chief Executive Officer of Suntec Singapore, Arun Madhok, said that the decision was not taken lightly and does not in any way reflect the performance of any staff.

He also said that he is "truly sorry" to have to let go of these staff.

Compensation and assistance for affected staff

Affected staff will receive a month's salary of every year of service as severance payment, in accordance with the collective agreement signed with the union.

Eligible staff will also be paid their pro-rated Annual Wage Supplement for the ear and be allowed to encash their remaining annual leave entitlements.

The affected staff can also use their entire notice period to plan for their future such as attending job fairs, interviews and trainings.

Local staff will receive assistance from the NTUC Job Security Council (JSC) to be matched with suitable jobs based on their skills and experience.

So far, every affected local employee has been matched to at least two job opportunities.

BATU and NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) will also assist the affected staff in the job application and provide counselling where necessary.

NTUC Secretary General, Ng Chee Meng, said that the strong relationship between Suntec Singapore and BATU helps to ensure the retrenchment exercise is a fair one, and that a strong Singaporean core remains in the team.

Suntec Singapore has also given BATU a one-off training grant of S$25,000 to aid affected union members to upskill or reskill for new jobs.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash by Aditya Chinchure

Razer reports record-high revenue of S$610 million amid Covid-19 pandemic

This represents a 25.3 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

August 27, 2020, 08:50 PM

Ex-Hwa Chong Institution teacher jailed 9 months for consuming meth he bought from NSF

The person selling drugs was 19 at the time.

August 27, 2020, 08:35 PM

Hello Kitty & My Melody toothpastes available in S'pore for S$3.80 from Sep. 1, 2020

Big smile.

August 27, 2020, 08:29 PM

Fullerton Hotel's hawker-inspired mooncakes come with chendol, satay sauce & hae bee hiam

Inspired by the vibrant hawker scene that used to be found at Clifford Pier.

August 27, 2020, 08:11 PM

Black truffle musang king snowskin mooncakes here again so you can have a great life despite Covid-19

Taste the passion for life.

August 27, 2020, 07:27 PM

New Zealand PM says mosque gunman deserves 'complete and utter silence' punishment

The NZ leader has been praised for expressing her empathy during a national tragedy.

August 27, 2020, 06:47 PM

9 months probation for 2 teens who swiped drinks off NTUC FairPrice shelf & put them back

A few seconds on Instagram, nine months of probation.

August 27, 2020, 06:22 PM

BreadTalk S'pore opens new concept store with speciality soy drinks in 10 flavours, prices from S$2.60

It will open at Wheelock Place on Aug. 28.

August 27, 2020, 06:21 PM

Someone paid 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen S$68 to warn Dee Kosh

'Don't engage in the kind of behaviour that could lead you to meet me in a dark kitchen someplace. Nobody wants that.'

August 27, 2020, 06:18 PM

'Save Musang King': Unlicensed durian farmers in M'sia protest controversial farm legalisation scheme

Musang King durian supplies could be affected due to the scheme being implemented.

August 27, 2020, 06:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.