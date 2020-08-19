400ha Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network established, to comprise 15km of trails to explore

Various green spaces in the northwest of Singapore will be combined to form a new Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network.

This is part of the National Parks Board's (NParks) efforts to enhance Singapore's natural capital to evolve Singapore into a City in Nature.

Combining Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and surrounding habitats

The network will comprise the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, as well as other important core habitats like the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, Kranji Marshes, parks, eco-corridors and nature areas such as Jalan Gemala and Kranji Reservoir Marshes.

Covering over 400ha, it will safeguard and conserve numerous complementary wetland habitats including mangroves, mudflats and freshwater marshes.

In total, this is three times the size of the original wetland reserve, about half the size of Toa Payoh town.

These green spaces, when included as part of the network, will help to act as buffers to the reserve. The reserve currently serves as an important rest stop and feeding point for many species of migratory waterbirds.

The new network will have over 15km of trails for the public to explore and trek too.

Besides providing a bigger area for visitors to relax and reconnect with nature, spreading the people out from the core zone at Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve also helps to reduce stress on the wildlife and environment.

The network encompasses the new Lim Chu Kang Nature Park, an 18ha ecological link between the reserve and Lim Chu Kang mangroves.

This network will also be complemented by the 150km Round-Island-Route green corridor, which will stretch around Singapore and connect various heritage and cultural sites through trails and park connectors.

NParks is exploring potential ways to link it to the Central Nature Park Network.

As a whole, the two networks help safeguard and extend protection for core habitats of biodiversity in central and northern Singapore.

Enhancing conservation efforts

Extensive research was conducted before the decision was made to conserve these green buffers and complementary wetland habitats.

These studies established the ecological connectivity and complementarity between the sites.

Aside from the wetland reserve, the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park is an important refuelling site for migratory birds too.

A total of 279 species of birds have been recorded in the reserve and the surrounding habitats too.

Conserving these habitats are key to ensuring the sustainability of Singapore's biodiversity, as the wetlands help store carbon, reduce coastal erosion and serve as food sources for birds and nursery grounds for marine organisms.

