Sunday Folks launches Kaya Toast ice cream with buttered toast, Strawberry Cloud Cold Brew & more

Sunday Folks, a popular dessert cafe at Chip Bee Gardens, has added Kaya Toast ice cream to their menu in celebration of Singapore's birthday month.

The ice cream is served with a slice of buttered toast, coconut flakes and a swirl of coffee-caramel sauce.

The cafe explained that the flavour is inspired by a typical breakfast at a hawker centre.

Sunday Folks added that the coffee-caramel sauce is reminiscent of having coffee with kaya toast in the morning.

A hit

An Instagram (IG) user who tried the ice cream said that it was "a hit".

Another IG user described the buttered toast as crispy and savoury.

However, the same person added that the coffee caramel sauce was too sweet.

The Kaya Toast ice cream, priced at S$8.50, is a seasonal ice cream flavour that will be available from now until the end of Oct. 2020.

New coffee creations

Sunday Folks has also launched a new range of coffee beverages:

Strawberry Cloud Cold Brew (S$8.50)

It comprises Blackout Cold Brew, strawberry compote, fresh strawberries and cheesy cloud foam.

Cold Brew Lime Tonic (S$7.50)

It is made up of Blackout Cold Brew paired with tonic water and a sprinkle of lime zest.

Espresso Cloud Jelly (S$8)

It is composed of homemade coffee jelly and cold latte, topped with cheesy cloud foam and gula melaka mochi.

Sunday Folks

Address: 44 Jln Merah Saga, #01-52 Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278116

Opening hours: Tue to Sun, 1pm to 10pm

Top photo via Sunday Folks