Sunday Folks launches Kaya Toast ice cream with buttered toast, Strawberry Cloud Cold Brew & more

The ice cream flavour is available until the end of October.

Siti Hawa | August 24, 2020, 06:18 PM

Sunday Folks, a popular dessert cafe at Chip Bee Gardens, has added Kaya Toast ice cream to their menu in celebration of Singapore's birthday month.

The ice cream is served with a slice of buttered toast, coconut flakes and a swirl of coffee-caramel sauce.

Photo via Sunday Folks on Facebook

The cafe explained that the flavour is inspired by a typical breakfast at a hawker centre.

Sunday Folks added that the coffee-caramel sauce is reminiscent of having coffee with kaya toast in the morning.

A tribute to the iconic Singaporean breakfast. Sunday Folks’ Kaya Toast ice cream launches today, just in time for National Day. 🇸🇬 A kaya-based ice cream is accompanied by coconut flakes and buttered toast, and a swirl of coffee-caramel sauce gives of the effect of having “kopi” to go with your morning Kaya Toast. Available starting today at Sunday Folks.

A hit

An Instagram (IG) user who tried the ice cream said that it was "a hit".

I've been to Sunday Folks a few times recently after a long hiatus - and even though the menu has changed since the last time I was there, it didn't disappoint! Had their new Kaya Toast flavour (National Day Special), which was a hit with me, and a Dark Chocolate flavour (on another day obviously) with marshmallows that remind me of smores. In this recent hot weather, and excellent place to dine! #sundayfolks #icecream #waffles #icecreamonahotdayisthebest #deathbyicecream #cravings #indulgence #definitelycomingback

Another IG user described the buttered toast as crispy and savoury.

However, the same person added that the coffee caramel sauce was too sweet.

chionged down to Sunday Folks the moment I learnt that they had a kaya toast soft serve as part of the National Day special, cos me love kaya toast (BEST BREAKFAST EVER 😍) and me love @wearesunday 😍💯♥️ served with crispy savoury butter toast (so yummy I ordered an extra portion 😂) and a kopi caramel sauce, this would be perfect if the sweetness was toned down by half 😅 but that said I'm glad to have tried it, here's to more NDP specials heheheh 😝

The Kaya Toast ice cream, priced at S$8.50, is a seasonal ice cream flavour that will be available from now until the end of Oct. 2020.

New coffee creations

Sunday Folks has also launched a new range of coffee beverages:

Strawberry Cloud Cold Brew (S$8.50)

Photo via Sunday Folks on Facebook

It comprises Blackout Cold Brew, strawberry compote, fresh strawberries and cheesy cloud foam.

Cold Brew Lime Tonic (S$7.50)

Photo via Sunday Folks

It is made up of Blackout Cold Brew paired with tonic water and a sprinkle of lime zest.

Espresso Cloud Jelly (S$8)

Photo via Sunday Folks

It is composed of homemade coffee jelly and cold latte, topped with cheesy cloud foam and gula melaka mochi.

Sunday Folks

Address: 44 Jln Merah Saga, #01-52 Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278116

Opening hours: Tue to Sun, 1pm to 10pm

Top photo via Sunday Folks

