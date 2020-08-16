Man & woman, 30 & 39, arrested for allegedly stealing milk powder 5 times from Geylang supermarket

The police have arrested a man and a woman, aged 30 and 39, for their suspected involvement in a series of theft of milk powders.

On July 31, 2020, the police were alerted to several cases of theft of milk powders from a supermarket located along Geylang Road on July 27 and 30, 2020.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the man and woman and arrested them on Aug. 15, 2020.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had stolen from the same supermarket on five occasions.

The couple will be charged in court on Aug. 17 for theft in dwelling with common intention.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.