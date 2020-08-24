Back

Starbucks S'pore launches Mid-Autumn festival-themed merchandise from S$18.90

There are lots of bunnies.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 24, 2020, 07:11 PM

Starbucks Singapore has launched a new collection of Mid-Autumn festival-themed merchandise.

Titled Moonlight and Bunnies, the merchandise features motifs such as rabbits, moon and flowers.

The items cost between S$18.90 to S$50.90 and will be made available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store in LazMall from Aug. 24, 12 pm.

Some conversions to take note:

2oz = ~59ml

14oz = ~414ml

16oz = ~473ml

From left to right: 16oz: S$45.90, 16oz: S$36.90, 20oz: S$29.90, 16oz: S$29.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

From left to right: 12oz: S$39.90, 18oz: S$24.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

From left to right: 25oz: S$32.90, 24oz: S$32.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

From left to right: 3oz: S$18.90, 16oz: S$26.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

10oz: S$33.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

S$34.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

From left to right: 3oz: S$28.90, 12oz: S$30.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

12oz: S$28.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

8oz: S$29.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

12oz: S$32.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

You can check the availability of specific items here.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page

