Starbucks S'pore launches Mid-Autumn festival-themed merchandise from S$18.90

Starbucks Singapore has launched a new collection of Mid-Autumn festival-themed merchandise.
Titled Moonlight and Bunnies, the merchandise features motifs such as rabbits, moon and flowers.
The items cost between S$18.90 to S$50.90 and will be made available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store in LazMall from Aug. 24, 12 pm.
Some conversions to take note:
2oz = ~59ml
14oz = ~414ml
16oz = ~473ml
You can check the availability of specific items here.
Top image via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page
