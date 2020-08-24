Starbucks S'pore launches Mid-Autumn festival-themed merchandise from S$18.90

Starbucks Singapore has launched a new collection of Mid-Autumn festival-themed merchandise.

Titled Moonlight and Bunnies, the merchandise features motifs such as rabbits, moon and flowers.

The items cost between S$18.90 to S$50.90 and will be made available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store in LazMall from Aug. 24, 12 pm.

Some conversions to take note:

2oz = ~59ml

14oz = ~414ml

16oz = ~473ml

You can check the availability of specific items here.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page