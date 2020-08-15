Covid-19 cases spike in South Korea, triggering tightened restrictions, closure of 'high-risk' venues

South Korea saw a spike in its daily Covid-19 cases on Friday (Aug. 14), with 103 new cases reported, according to The Korea Herald.

On Aug. 15, another 166 cases were reported, including 11 imported cases and 155 cases of local transmissions.

This was the highest daily figure in more than five months since March 11, when 242 new infections were announced, according to The Korea Herald.

Many of the infections were traced to churches in Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi province.

Stricter restrictions on religious services

The Seoul city government said that it would impose stricter restrictions on gatherings at around 7,500 religious sites, including churches and temples.

The provision of food, and eating in groups will be prohibited.

At church services, singing will be restricted and collective prayer will be banned.

Social distancing level raised to "Level 2"

From Sunday (Aug. 16), the social distancing level will be raised from the current "Level 1" to "Level 2", according to South China Morning Post.

This means bars, health clubs, buffet restaurants, and private tutoring institutes called "hakwons" will be closed.

Indoor gatherings of 50 or more will also be banned.

The stricter restrictions are expected to be in effect for two weeks.

Meanwhile, three new mutations of the Covid-19 virus were discovered in South Korea, earlier this month.

Top image via @gear5_8 on unsplash