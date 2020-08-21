F&B outlets allowed to play music, but only softly in background: Lawrence Wong

Recorded music at F&B outlets can only be played as soft background music, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Loud music makes patrons talk louder

Over the past few weeks, education minister and co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Task Force Lawrence Wong stated that some F&B outlets have been observed to be playing "very loud music", in a press conference on Aug. 21.

This then causes patrons to have to talk more loudly to be heard, which thus increases the risk of droplet spread.

As such, the rules will be tightened, such that F&B outlets can only play music softly in the background.

Live music and live broadcasts (for both TV and radio), as well as video screenings remain disallowed, added Wong.

No organised events involving multiple tables

MOH said that patrons at some F&B outlets were found to not be wearing their masks for prolonged periods.

Some even mixed with persons from other tables.

MOH urged everyone to refrain from booking multiple tables for large gatherings in F&B outlets, and sought the cooperation of F&B outlets to reject such reservations.

There should not be organised events, celebrations or parties in an F&B setting involving multiple tables, added MOH.

However, households with more than five persons and who wish to dine out together may book more than one table to accommodate everyone in the household.

But they should limit their interactions between tables.

MOH added in its press release: