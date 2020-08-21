Back

F&B outlets allowed to play music, but only softly in background: Lawrence Wong

Stricter rules.

Syahindah Ishak | August 21, 2020, 07:03 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Recorded music at F&B outlets can only be played as soft background music, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Loud music makes patrons talk louder

Over the past few weeks, education minister and co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Task Force Lawrence Wong stated that some F&B outlets have been observed to be playing "very loud music", in a press conference on Aug. 21.

This then causes patrons to have to talk more loudly to be heard, which thus increases the risk of droplet spread.

As such, the rules will be tightened, such that F&B outlets can only play music softly in the background.

Live music and live broadcasts (for both TV and radio), as well as video screenings remain disallowed, added Wong.

No organised events involving multiple tables

MOH said that patrons at some F&B outlets were found to not be wearing their masks for prolonged periods.

Some even mixed with persons from other tables.

MOH urged everyone to refrain from booking multiple tables for large gatherings in F&B outlets, and sought the cooperation of F&B outlets to reject such reservations.

There should not be organised events, celebrations or parties in an F&B setting involving multiple tables, added MOH.

However, households with more than five persons and who wish to dine out together may book more than one table to accommodate everyone in the household.

But they should limit their interactions between tables.

MOH added in its press release:

"Our Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action against such errant operators and patrons who put themselves and other patrons at risk."

It also said that Enforcement Officers will step up checks in F&B outlets and take enforcement action against breaches of safe distancing rules by individuals or F&B operators.

Top image by Dave Photoz via Unsplash.

Lifting of S'pore's border restrictions: General travel to Brunei & New Zealand to be allowed

After a review of border measures.

August 21, 2020, 07:00 PM

3rd imported case of Covid-19 from S'pore reported in Thailand

August 21, 2020, 06:57 PM

PM Lee & S'pore leaders pay tribute to Ngiam Tong Dow, Tommy Koh calls late public servant a 'loving critic'

The youngest Permanent Secretary at just 33.

August 21, 2020, 06:41 PM

Lucky Plaza & Peninsula Plaza to use odd-even NRIC & FIN number system due to ' persistent challenges'

The odd and even date entry restrictions may also be extended to other malls or premises that face similar crowd management issues.

August 21, 2020, 06:32 PM

S'pore researchers discover milder Covid-19 virus that could aid vaccine development

Milder symptoms observed among those who caught the milder strain.

August 21, 2020, 05:59 PM

Hotel G S'pore offers work-from-hotel package at S$90++, includes lunch, wine & snacks

Spend money as you work 🤔

August 21, 2020, 05:53 PM

S'porean DJ Jade Rasif switches career to healthcare sector, plans to pursue nursing degree

Full-time job.

August 21, 2020, 05:35 PM

Students who test positive for Covid-19 or on Quarantine Order can't sit for exams, special arrangements made

Candidates may wear face shields instead of masks during the exams.

August 21, 2020, 05:00 PM

117 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 21 with 6 cases in community

Singapore has now reported a total of 56,216 cases of Covid-19.

August 21, 2020, 04:39 PM

Migrant worker dormitories have been officially 'declared cleared of Covid-19'. What now?

Mothership Explains: Singapore's migrant worker dormitories have been declared to be cleared of Covid-19. However, that doesn't mean that life goes back to normal for those living within the dormitories.

August 21, 2020, 04:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.