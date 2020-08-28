Back

Govt will support S'poreans to become parents as population ages & workforce growth slows: Heng Swee Keat

Covid-19 putting parenthood plans on hold for some.

Belmont Lay | August 28, 2020, 05:35 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Even though Covid-19 has put lives and the economy on hold in Singapore, the government will work with Singaporeans to overcome the challenges presented.

This was the message in the Aug. 28 addendum to the president's address by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is the minister-in-charge of strategy group in the Prime Minister's Office.

Delaying marriage, parenthood

Heng highlighted Singapore's current predicament, as it continues to face stark demographic realities, including low birth rates and an ageing population.

The Covid-19 pandemic has intensified some of these challenges, such as making couples delay their marriage and parenthood plans.

The local workforce growth will also slow over the next decade as the population gets older.

One mitigation method is to work with stakeholders beyond the family.

"We will continue to support Singaporeans in their parenthood aspirations and support families especially in housing, preschool, parental leave, and the cost of raising children," Heng said.

"We will also partner with employers and the community to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the marriage and parenthood plans of young couples."

Calibrated approach to immigration

Addressing the sensitive topic of immigration, Heng said Singapore will continue to take a calibrated approach to immigration and maintain a careful balance in our foreign worker flows.

The foreigners allowed in are those who can contribute locally, Heng explained.

He said: "We welcome those who can contribute to our society and want to make Singapore their home, while ensuring that our policies allow Singaporeans to benefit from better jobs and opportunities."

"To build a cohesive society, we will strengthen efforts to integrate new members of our community and help them adapt to the Singaporean way of life."

Long-term planning is Singapore's forte

Heng's addendum also emphasised Singapore's ability to focus on long-term planning with foresight.

This skill, he said, has served Singapore well over the years to navigate crises and shocks.

However, the government has to rely on Singaporeans to be part of the SG Together movement.

The government will work with Singaporeans and businesses to develop new ideas and translate them into action.

This can be done via the Emerging Stronger Conversations, SG Together Action Networks and Alliances for Action.

The strategy group, which Heng oversees in the PMO, will play its part in strengthening partnerships, especially in the areas of parenthood and climate change.

Mitigating effects of climate change

The climate change agenda was also brought up, as Heng highlighted some of the greener measures Singapore will take over the next few years that are in line with economic recovery and innovation.

Singapore will study green recovery pathways to rebuild our economy, Heng said, in line with our long-term low-emissions aspirations.

This will involve enhancing food security in a resource efficient manner, while reducing transport emissions through increased telecommuting and wider use of public transport, and making a decisive move to adopt cleaner energy vehicles such as electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Singapore had already submitted its enhanced 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and Long Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) to underscore our commitment to continued global climate action.

Top photos via Unsplash

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore drew down 20 years of budget surpluses from reserves this pandemic: Heng Swee Keat

Singapore needs to rebuild its war chest.

August 28, 2020, 05:32 PM

Shinzo Abe formally announces resignation as Japan's PM, says his illness has relapsed

Thanking Japanese citizens for letting him serve as Prime Minister, he apologised for failing to resolve the country's issue before stepping down from the role.

August 28, 2020, 04:43 PM

94 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 28, 58 cases from Sungei Tengah Lodge

4,500 more migrant workers are in quarantine.

August 28, 2020, 04:12 PM

Joseph Gordon-Levitt asking people to submit photos of 'S'porean food' for new project

New mission for Singaporeans.

August 28, 2020, 04:05 PM

NLB's libraries to resume regular opening hours from 10am to 9pm, 30-min limit on visits remain

Borrow then go home read.

August 28, 2020, 03:54 PM

Tiger Sugar S'pore warns of 'fake' drinks selling online & in supermarkets

FYI.

August 28, 2020, 03:29 PM

Online baking class for Little Twin Stars chiffon cake launches in S'pore

Ng is known for creating intricate cakes made entirely from chiffon.

August 28, 2020, 02:47 PM

Man who killed more than 500 elephants sentenced to 30 years in prison

He had previously escaped prison.

August 28, 2020, 02:09 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign due to health issues

He said he wanted to avoid "causing problems" for the government.

August 28, 2020, 01:40 PM

Hot Devil Drumlets returning to KFC S'pore from Sep. 2, 2020

Something going right in 2020.

August 28, 2020, 12:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.