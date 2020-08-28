Govt will support S'poreans to become parents as population ages & workforce growth slows: Heng Swee Keat

Even though Covid-19 has put lives and the economy on hold in Singapore, the government will work with Singaporeans to overcome the challenges presented.

This was the message in the Aug. 28 addendum to the president's address by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is the minister-in-charge of strategy group in the Prime Minister's Office.

Delaying marriage, parenthood

Heng highlighted Singapore's current predicament, as it continues to face stark demographic realities, including low birth rates and an ageing population.

The Covid-19 pandemic has intensified some of these challenges, such as making couples delay their marriage and parenthood plans.

The local workforce growth will also slow over the next decade as the population gets older.

One mitigation method is to work with stakeholders beyond the family.

"We will continue to support Singaporeans in their parenthood aspirations and support families especially in housing, preschool, parental leave, and the cost of raising children," Heng said.

"We will also partner with employers and the community to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the marriage and parenthood plans of young couples."

Calibrated approach to immigration

Addressing the sensitive topic of immigration, Heng said Singapore will continue to take a calibrated approach to immigration and maintain a careful balance in our foreign worker flows.

The foreigners allowed in are those who can contribute locally, Heng explained.

He said: "We welcome those who can contribute to our society and want to make Singapore their home, while ensuring that our policies allow Singaporeans to benefit from better jobs and opportunities."

"To build a cohesive society, we will strengthen efforts to integrate new members of our community and help them adapt to the Singaporean way of life."

Long-term planning is Singapore's forte

Heng's addendum also emphasised Singapore's ability to focus on long-term planning with foresight.

This skill, he said, has served Singapore well over the years to navigate crises and shocks.

However, the government has to rely on Singaporeans to be part of the SG Together movement.

The government will work with Singaporeans and businesses to develop new ideas and translate them into action.

This can be done via the Emerging Stronger Conversations, SG Together Action Networks and Alliances for Action.

The strategy group, which Heng oversees in the PMO, will play its part in strengthening partnerships, especially in the areas of parenthood and climate change.

Mitigating effects of climate change

The climate change agenda was also brought up, as Heng highlighted some of the greener measures Singapore will take over the next few years that are in line with economic recovery and innovation.

Singapore will study green recovery pathways to rebuild our economy, Heng said, in line with our long-term low-emissions aspirations.

This will involve enhancing food security in a resource efficient manner, while reducing transport emissions through increased telecommuting and wider use of public transport, and making a decisive move to adopt cleaner energy vehicles such as electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Singapore had already submitted its enhanced 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and Long Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) to underscore our commitment to continued global climate action.

