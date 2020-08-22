Here's how S'poreans can benefit from one of the world’s largest bankcard association

When it comes to payments, there are certainly many familiar names and choices available in Singapore.

But do you know that the largest payment organization in the world offering bank card services, and mobile and online payments is UnionPay, a company first founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai?

In terms of number of cards issued, UnionPay is also #1, with over 8.4 billion cards and is accepted in 179 countries and regions worldwide (including China).

First for Singapore

Singapore was the first country outside of China to accept UnionPay credit cards in 2005.

Subsequently, in 2017, it became one of the first markets outside China to accept UnionPay QR code payment.

As of 2019, UnionPay is accepted by over 90 per cent of merchants in Singapore, and covers over 98 per cent of all ATMs here, and in 2020, it partnered Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Huawei Mobile Services to launch Huawei Pay in Singapore, the first in Southeast Asia.

As its acceptance and issuance in Singapore continue to expand, UnionPay aims to provide safer and smoother payment experiences for its increasing local customers. The good news is that UnionPay is now launching Singapore-centric promotions that can help you save on household expenses that would have likely increased amidst this period of working from home, such as groceries.

Save eight per cent on a minimum of S$50 spent at a supermarket

Here, UnionPay is offering eight per cent off a minimum of S$50 spent at a supermarket, if you register the promotion campaign and use contactless payment with UnionPay QuickPass.

The promotion covers multiple supermarkets including FairPrice Finest, Xtra and Warehouse, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, Prime, Don Don Donki, Market Place by Jasons, and Phoon Huat.

Note however, that the promotion is limited to a maximum of one redemption a day and a maximum of 12 times per cardmember during the promotion period, which lasts until 31 Aug 2020.

There are a lot more perks depending on the card you choose

Besides its island-wide supermarket offer, UnionPay now offers you abundant promotions that can be good-enough rationale for signing up another credit card.

These promotions include 10% off capped at S$20 per redemption by using promotion code ‘UNIONPAY’ at Supermom -- an offer which is valid until 30 Sep 2020.

You can also save on clothes if you shop at Zalora, with a discount of S$30, provided you spend a minimum of S$80.

Note that this redemption is capped at S$30 off per redemption and six redemptions per user.

In addition, it’s worth pointing out that these are not the only perks you will receive -- there are more, depending on which of the four UnionPay cards you choose.

So what are some of these perks?

Here’s a breakdown of each card and some of their more notable benefits which can be applied for online.

BOC Zaobao Credit Card: Up to 23.5 per cent savings on petrol transactions at Caltex, Shell, Sinopec and SPC, Five per cent cash rebate for dining and department stores, 2X BOC Rewards points with every S$1 spent overseas, and 1X BOC Rewards point with every S$1 spent within Singapore, Contactless payment with UnionPay QuickPass



DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card Up to five per cent cashback all year round when you shop and dine, Contactless payment with UnionPay QuickPass and NETS FlashPay, S$7 ATM Fee waiver on cash withdrawals overseas.



ICBC Horoscope Credit Card Up to three per cent cashback on local and foreign spending, Contactless payment with UnionPay QuickPass and NETS FlashPay.



UOB UnionPay Platinum Credit Card Two per cent cash rebate on all spending with no minimum amount, Up to 21.6 per cent fuel savings at SPC, Contactless payment with UnionPay QuickPass.



So if you find yourself spending a lot on groceries during this period of working from home, it’s something to think about.

This sponsored article by UnionPay made the author re-examine his choices of grocery shopping to see where he can cut costs even further.

Top photo by UnionPay