Halimah Yacob: Securing jobs for S'poreans is govt's priority over next few years

Securing jobs for Singaporeans is the government's priority for the next few years, said President Halimah Yacob this evening (August 24).

She delivered the President's Address at the opening of the 14th Parliament of Singapore, which outlines the key directions of the government's agenda for its term.

Government recognises fears and anxieties surrounding jobs

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought on the worst economic recession since Singapore's independence, said President Halimah.

And while the government has acted decisively to save jobs and support workers and companies, she cautioned that "things will remain grave for quite some time"

President Halimah assured Singaporeans that the government recognises the fears and anxieties surrounding jobs, as well as the pressures that are placed on vulnerable groups like lower-wage workers, mature workers and mid-career Singaporeans with heavier financial commitments and families to support.

"We are doing all we can to help," she said.

Businesses, especially SMEs, are supported with cashflow and credit so that they can stay afloat and hold on to their workers. The National Jobs Council is working with tripartite partners to create new jobs and help Singaporeans upgrade their skills.

The government is also making a "concerted effort" to match workers in their 40s and 50s with suitable jobs and SkillsFuture programmes, said the President.

"I urge employers to see mid-career Singaporeans as valuable assets, and provide them with opportunities and training for new jobs."

Great urgency to transform economy

Singaporeans will also have to know that the economy will undergo significant structural changes — some jobs will disappear completely while new ones might appear — in order for the economy to be competitive and generate jobs.

"There is therefore great urgency to transform our economy and find new ways to make a living," said the President.

These new ways might take the form of links to new markets or perhaps new critical sectors that Singapore is developing her resilience in like food, healthcare, and supply chain management.

She promised that once air travel can be resumed safely, Singapore can be maintained as a global and regional hub.

Sustainable growth will also receive a "major push" even as the country builds more infrastructure, striving to be greener and low-carbon.

To succeed however, Singapore has to be more resilient and more nimble in responding to change compared to other countries, said President Halimah.

"We must do things that others cannot do, and do the things that others can do, even better."

