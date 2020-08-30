Back

Ceiling ventilation system at Shaw Theatres Nex crashes onto seats during 'Tenet' screening

Two patrons were injured.

Jason Fan | August 30, 2020, 08:47 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Moviegoers at Shaw Theatres Nex were rudely interrupted earlier today (Aug. 30), when part of the cinema hall's ventilation system came crashing down upon the seats.

The accident occurred at around 4:45pm, in Hall 6 of the cinema, during a screening of the latest blockbuster "Tenet".

SPF and SCDF arrived shortly after

Images of the accident have been shared on social media.

The ventilation duct, which appears to be roughly three seats wide, crashed onto the seats on the right side of the cinema.

A cinema-goer who was in one of the halls at the time of the incident said that the movie "suddenly got stopped":

According to a statement from Shaw Theatres, two patrons were injured, and were quickly attended to by Shaw staff and the paramedics who had arrived.

They were subsequently taken to the hospital.

The entire cinema will also be closed until further notice.

This is Shaw Theatre's statement in full:

We are shocked by the incident where the ventilation duct in Hall 6 at Shaw Theatres nex was dislodged around 4.45pm today. Unfortunately two patrons were injured. They were quickly attended to by our staff and then by paramedics who arrived. They were subsequently taken to the hospital. Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons.

We are also working with our landlord (Gold Ridge Pte Ltd) and the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly. The cinema will be closed until further notice.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for a statement, and will update the article when they reply.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via @sweetsncrackers/IG.

Mustafa Centre stops renewing work passes, foreign workers to be sent home

Business has dropped 80 per cent due to Covid-19.

August 31, 2020, 01:09 AM

WP's Sylvia Lim re-enacts 'When Mama Isn't Home' meme with Aljunied GRC residents

Someone give bucket guy a medal.

August 31, 2020, 12:56 AM

Covid-19: 5 new community cases linked to family cluster across 2 households

Investigations are ongoing to see if there were any breaches of safe distancing rules.

August 31, 2020, 12:16 AM

MOH & SFA investigating spike in GBS cases, warns public to exercise caution when eating raw freshwater fish

Consider cooking your fish.

August 30, 2020, 10:18 PM

MP Xie Yaoquan on fave BTS member & why he is unaffected by 'Ivan Lim's replacement' label

The newly elected MP tells us why he stans BTS, why he sees himself and his mum in his residents, and what he thinks about the Ivan Lim's replacement' label.

August 30, 2020, 09:05 PM

AGC looking into case of lorry driver who claims jail term extended for 3 days despite paying S$500 fine

The AGC said that it was aware of the matter via a letter of inquiry sent by the driver's lawyer.

August 30, 2020, 07:21 PM

Python eating community cat in S'pore car park interrupted, drags carcass like horror movie scene

Just like in the movies.

August 30, 2020, 06:07 PM

Firebake restaurant at Katong closes permanently

Sad.

August 30, 2020, 05:45 PM

S'porean SME employer describes interviewing 7 job applicants 'not hungry for jobs', sparks debate

Is it all about managing expectations about job expectations this Covid-19 crisis?

August 30, 2020, 05:39 PM

New MP Desmond Tan spent hours learning Instagram from son, might try TikTok next

The first time Member of Parliament talks to us about the issues close to his heart, his maiden speech in parliament, and the importance of reaching out to youths on their platforms.

August 30, 2020, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.