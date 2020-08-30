Ceiling ventilation system at Shaw Theatres Nex crashes onto seats during 'Tenet' screening

Moviegoers at Shaw Theatres Nex were rudely interrupted earlier today (Aug. 30), when part of the cinema hall's ventilation system came crashing down upon the seats.

The accident occurred at around 4:45pm, in Hall 6 of the cinema, during a screening of the latest blockbuster "Tenet".

SPF and SCDF arrived shortly after

Images of the accident have been shared on social media.

The ventilation duct, which appears to be roughly three seats wide, crashed onto the seats on the right side of the cinema.

A cinema-goer who was in one of the halls at the time of the incident said that the movie "suddenly got stopped":

According to a statement from Shaw Theatres, two patrons were injured, and were quickly attended to by Shaw staff and the paramedics who had arrived.

They were subsequently taken to the hospital.

The entire cinema will also be closed until further notice.

This is Shaw Theatre's statement in full:

We are shocked by the incident where the ventilation duct in Hall 6 at Shaw Theatres nex was dislodged around 4.45pm today. Unfortunately two patrons were injured. They were quickly attended to by our staff and then by paramedics who arrived. They were subsequently taken to the hospital. Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons. We are also working with our landlord (Gold Ridge Pte Ltd) and the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly. The cinema will be closed until further notice.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for a statement, and will update the article when they reply.

