Shake Shack opening 4th outlet at Suntec City 'soon'

American burger chain Shake Shack is opening its fourth outlet in Singapore.

The Suntec City branch, which is opening "soon", will be located at the mall's West Wing.

A spokesperson for the brand said that the store's hoarding will be unveiled on Monday, Aug. 24.

The first Shake Shack outlet opened its doors at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019.

Since then, the burger chain has expanded with two other outlets, with the most recent one at Liat Towers in August 2020:

Address:

Suntec City Mall, West Wing

3 Temasek Boulevard #01-357 Singapore 038983

