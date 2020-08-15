Back

Jogger arrested after climbing over Serangoon Stadium gates to exercise before operating hours

If convicted of wilful trespass on property, he is liable to a fine of up to S$1,000.

Jane Zhang | August 15, 2020, 04:49 PM

Events

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after climbing over the gates of Serangoon Stadium to exercise before operating hours.

According to a Facebook post by Serangoon Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC), police were notified to a case of trespass at Serangoon Stadium on Jul. 20.

Ground Response Force (GRF) officers from Serangoon NPC responded to the incident and spotted the suspect running away from Serangoon Stadium.

Officers chased after the suspect and managed to detain him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect climbed over the gates into Serangoon Stadium before the operating hours and started exercising within the compound.

According to the ActiveSG website, the regular operating hours of Serangoon Stadium are 4:30am to 8:30pm, but under the Safe Management Measures, they are currently 7am to 9:30pm.

He was also believed to be involved in two other reports of trespass during the Circuit Breaker period.

The suspect was arrested for offence of Wilful Trespass on property. If convicted, he is liable to a fine of up to S$1,000.

Top photo via ActiveSG

81 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 15, 3 cases in the community

More updates to be shared in the evening.

August 15, 2020, 04:39 PM

Covid-19 cases spike in South Korea, triggering tightened restrictions, closure of 'high-risk' venues

Many of the infections were traced to churches.

August 15, 2020, 04:01 PM

Taiwan's Hello Kitty plane flew from Taipei to Taipei on 'flight to nowhere', makes thumbs up sign while at it

Nice.

August 15, 2020, 03:17 PM

Indonesian YouTuber gets almost 3 million views for staring into space for 2 hours

An exciting two hour video.

August 15, 2020, 02:24 PM

Banyan Tree chairman Ho Kwon Ping's crystal ball on what next for tourism given Covid-19

Ho Kwon Ping has seen various crises, from 911 to SARS and the Global Financial Crisis.

August 15, 2020, 02:00 PM

Acres rescues 'barely alive' colugo tangled in barbed wire near Swiss Club Rd

Poor thing.

August 15, 2020, 01:20 PM

Man, 37, arrested after ramming police car, injuring 1 officer & driving off at Bukit Merah

The SCDF said that one person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

August 15, 2020, 12:53 PM

Volvo beats red light at Orchard Road, stops right before hitting cars. Gets hit by BMW instead.

The silver BMW entering the junction hit the back of the Volvo.

August 15, 2020, 12:43 PM

A look inside the happiest place in the SAF, the Military Working Dog Unit

Stories of Us: Dog handlers from the unit tell us why it might just be the best place to serve your two years.

August 15, 2020, 12:24 PM

Temasek defends employees from India against 'divisive, racist campaign' on social media

Temasek also revealed that 90% of its S'pore staff are citizens or Permanent Residents.

August 15, 2020, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.