Jogger arrested after climbing over Serangoon Stadium gates to exercise before operating hours

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after climbing over the gates of Serangoon Stadium to exercise before operating hours.

According to a Facebook post by Serangoon Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC), police were notified to a case of trespass at Serangoon Stadium on Jul. 20.

Ground Response Force (GRF) officers from Serangoon NPC responded to the incident and spotted the suspect running away from Serangoon Stadium.

Officers chased after the suspect and managed to detain him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect climbed over the gates into Serangoon Stadium before the operating hours and started exercising within the compound.

According to the ActiveSG website, the regular operating hours of Serangoon Stadium are 4:30am to 8:30pm, but under the Safe Management Measures, they are currently 7am to 9:30pm.

He was also believed to be involved in two other reports of trespass during the Circuit Breaker period.

The suspect was arrested for offence of Wilful Trespass on property. If convicted, he is liable to a fine of up to S$1,000.

Top photo via ActiveSG.