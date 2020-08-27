Covid-19 presents challenge to S'pore's domestic & international security: Addenda to President's Address

Ministries involved in Singapore's security have released their addenda to the President's Address delivered on Aug. 24, outlining their specific plans under the theme “Securing Singapore at Home and Abroad”.

These ministries are the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Ministry of Law (MinLaw), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Security Coordination Secretariat (NSCS) under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The Addenda broadly covered three areas: Singapore's Covid-19 response, domestic security, and international matters.

Covid-19 response

The various ministries laid out their plans for managing the Covid-19 pandemic as Singapore moves forward.

Ministry of Defence (MINDEF)

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen said that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will continue to undertake comprehensive safety measures in order to protect the health of its servicemen, through robust Covid-19 surveillance and testing regimes.

He added that the ministry will also comprehensively relook how the SAF operates, trains, and works, and will make fundamental changes that are necessary for the new normal.

MINDEF will also upgrade local and overseas training facilities such as SAFTI City in Singapore and the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Australia for more effective training.

In addition, MINDEF and the SAF will be ready to continue helping with Singapore's Covid-19 efforts when needed.

Past efforts have included helping with national health surveillance and contact tracing operations, building and managing community care and recovery facilities, and taking care of Covid-19 patients and migrant workers in dormitories.

Ministry of Law (MinLaw)

"Covid-19 has brought on new challenges to our society and may have exacerbated the legal problems which vulnerable groups face," said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

In order to better support these vulnerable groups of people, he said, MinLaw will be expanding its partnerships with Social Service Agencies (SSAs) and Family Service Centres (FSCs), in order to help address not only people's legal problems but also their underlying social needs.

MinLaw is also reviewing and streamlining common legal processes — such as conveyancing, making a will, and applying for probate — in order to ensure that all segments of Singapore's society have access to justice in the post-Covid-19 world.

They will do so by accelerating the use of technology in these processes in order to make them more accessible and user-friendly. The ministry will also work with its partners to ensure that access to legal aid and advice will not be hindered by lack of access to technology.

Shanmugam also said that MinLaw will review the Community Dispute Management Framework to strengthen the management of disputes between neighbours.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

MHA will continue helping to coordinate the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic through chairing the Homefront Crisis Executive Group (HCEG), which supports the Multi-Ministry Taskforce in planning and executing national policies and responses for Covid-19, said Shanmugam.

In order to support the government's steps to gradually re-open Singapore's borders, MHA has set up a Safe Travel Office (STO) under the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), to help make travellers' experiences easier and smoother.

The Home Team Science & Technology Agency (HTX) also contributes to the Covid-19 response through its technological capabilities and scientific expertise, such as the swab test kits used for screening travellers at Singapore's land, air, and sea borders are screened using HTX’s in-house designed test kit.

In addition, said Shanmugam, police officers will continue to assist safe distancing ambassadors to ensure compliance with safe distancing measures and requirements, as well as to support MOH's contact tracing.

National Security Coordination Secretariat (NSCS)

Senior Minister and coordinating minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said that Covid-19 has added pressure to Singapore's national security, including to the country's supply chains and social resilience.

NSCS is working with agencies to strengthen resilience of critical flows of essential economic resources, such as goods, manpower, and investments, so that Singapore's strategic interests are not compromised.

NSCS will work to strengthen Singapore's whole-of-nation capabilities and readiness to deal with future pandemics, said Teo, including enhanced health surveillance, increased capacity for crisis response and healthcare, and more resilient design of key facilities and essential services against pandemics.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said that the ministry has been working with other ministries and agencies to help Singaporeans living overseas return home, and will continue to help overseas Singaporeans.

In addition, MFA will continue to strengthen Singapore's political, economic, and strategic tries. It will also explore new areas of cooperation, especially vaccine multilateralism, which will be important to helping Singapore secure early and adequate access to Covid-19 vaccines.

For example, MFA is working with the U.S. on areas such as cybersecurity and infrastructure financing, and with China on a range of areas, including public health.

Singapore will also continue to actively engage with partners such as India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and the European Union, in order to explore ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as public health, reciprocal green lanes, and supply chain connectivity.

Domestic Security

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

On the topic of domestic security, the Shanmugam said that the ministry would be shoring up its operations and developing the capabilities needed to fend off “emerging and evolving threats”.

This included:

Meeting the “rising threat of psychoactive substances” by reviewing drug laws and enhancing deterrence

Strengthening the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s investigative and enforcement powers for fire safety violations

Weighing up the need for new laws to guard against foreign interference in Singapore’s politics

Technology will have a big part to play in MHA’s plans to enhance the Home Team’s operations, according to Shanmugam. This involved:

Developing more digital forensics capabilities to tackle technology crimes

Using analytics to stop and solve crime faster

Implementing the use of robots and unmanned autonomous vehicles in search-and-rescue , fire-fighting, and hazardous materials operations

Shanmugam also reiterated MHA’s desire to deal more effectively with scammers, pointing to a recently set up Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams that will lead the government’s effort to innovate and implement cost-efficient solutions.

Ministry of Law (MinLaw)

Bolstering the rule of law in Singapore will be a priority for MinLaw, with the ministry planning on undertaking legal reforms to "maintain trust in our legal system".

MinLaw will also move ahead with operationalising a new Protection from Harassment Court — a specialist court that will give victims "holistic and effective relief with simplified procedures and expedited timelines," said Shanmugam.

Singapore on a global stage

Foreign relations and links to other countries remain an integral part of Singapore's security outlook.

Bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation

MINDEF and the SAF will continue to participate in international platforms such as the Shangri-La Dialogue, the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting and the Five Power Defence Arrangements to strengthen cooperation in defence issues.

On the bilateral front, Singapore will further develop defence ties with neighbours Malaysia and Indonesia, and also partners like China, India, Australia and the U.S., including the 2019 Protocol of Amendment to the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the US’s presence in the region.

MinLaw and MHA

The Singapore Convention on Mediation, which will come into force on Sept. 12, 2020, has solidified Singapore's reputation as an international hub for dispute resolution.

MinLaw will also support law practices in expanding their international reach to capture new markets and foreign client bases.

The SG Patent Fast Track, launched in April 2020, will help businesses protect their intellectual property.

Meanwhile, MHA will deepen cooperation with international bodies like INTERPOL, ASEAN, the United Nations, and also other countries on a bilateral basis.

Foreign policy begins at home

MFA will continue working to maintain Singapore's strong ties with our immediate neighbours, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei, with an emphasis on supply chains for essential trade and economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

ASEAN remains the "cornerstone of Singapore’s foreign policy", serving as base for a stable and peaceful region.

Beyond Southeast Asia, Singapore will leverage on the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation to maintain ties with China, with the US on cybersecurity and infrastructure financing, and other partners like India, Japan, Korea, Australia and the European Union on trade, travel and development issues.

Singapore will also engage regions like Latin America, who are becoming increasingly important for our food security. Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said:

"Foreign policy begins at home. As we navigate the challenging times ahead, we must ensure that first and foremost, we are strong and united as Singaporeans. This will strengthen our credibility when we work with external partners to strengthen our bilateral relations, regional standing, and international presence."

Top image from Singapore Police Force/Facebook