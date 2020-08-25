Seafood buffet to open in S'pore in Sept. 2020 doesn't list location, but draws attention with S$41.80++ price

A mysterious new buffet that is supposedly opening soon, but without a physical address announced, is getting Singaporeans excited.

The Cheap Eats Seafood Buffet Facebook page announced the opening of the seafood buffet without specifically giving any details about its address.

The only clue is that it is opening in September 2020 and is possibly near Henderson Waves.

The post has since garnered over 1,000 shares in just two days.

However, the page said that they will only reveal the exact address closer to the opening date.

Multiple queries about its halal status and exact address have flooded the post.

It is also unclear what the seafood buffet will be named or whether it will be a permanent fixture.

Mothership.sg has reached out for more details.

The menu

Here are some items that are supposedly on the buffet menu:

Chinese delights: Black pepper, spicy and red chilli crabs, tim sum, oats prawn vegetables, sharks' fin soup, Buddha Jumps Over The Wall

Western delights: Oysters, crabs, lobsters, prawns, mussels, lobster salad, ham, roast beef

Japanese: Sashimi, cold noodles, sushi

Teppanyaki: Spaghetti, shisamo, salmon, dory, beef, lamb, chicken

Desserts: American cheese cake, blackforest cake, mango passion, tiramisu, fudge

An assortment of fruits will also be available. Do note that this list is probably not exhaustive nor representative as it could be altered or never come to pass.

The photos may just be for illustration purposes at this point in time.

Venue

While the exact address of the seafood buffet has not been revealed, the post provided mock-ups of what the venue might look like:

The venue appears to have both an indoor and outdoor seating area and is two storeys.

Opening date and price

According to the Facebook page, the seafood buffet's grand opening will be on Sept. 25 at 5pm.

Here are the prices:

Lunch (11:30am to 3pm)

Mon to Fri: S$41.80++ (Adult), S$23.80++ (Child)

Sat, Sun, eve Public Holidays & Public Holidays: S$43.80++ (Adult), S$24.80++ (Child)

Dinner (5:30pm to 10pm)

Mon to Thu: S$51.80++ (Adult), S$25.80++ (Child)

Fri, Sat, Sun, eve Public Holidays & Public Holidays: S$53.80++ (Adult), S$26.80++ (Child)

View the full post here:

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Cheap Eats Seafood Buffet on Facebook