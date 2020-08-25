Scoot apologises for sending multiple emails about testing Covid-19-negative to fly to China

Some Scoot customers are receiving emails from the budget airline informing them of a "new requirement" for them to be tested for Covid-19 in light of an upcoming flight to Guangzhou, China.

Recipients did not book flights to China

A large number of such emails appear to have been sent to people who did not book Scoot flights to China.

Some recipients of the email have taken to Facebook to share their receipts, such as this post:

Customers were allegedly unable to reach Scoot

A number of the email recipients claimed to be unable to reach Scoot's customer service hotline as well, and resorted to posting on Scoot's Facebook page to highlight the matter.

Scoot apologises for "mistakenly sent" emails

Scoot has issued a statement on the matter, saying that the emails were mistakenly sent, and apologising to customers who received the email in error.

The statement says that for now, "it has been established that there was no data breach or leak of personal information".

The budget airline also said it would provide an update after investigating the matter.

Here's Scoot's statement in full:

"Scoot would like to clarify that an email that was meant for passengers booked on TR100 from Singapore to Guangzhou, departing on 30 Aug 2020, 0515hrs, to inform them of new travel requirements for their flight, was mistakenly sent to other customers who were not on the flight. Scoot is currently investigating the matter and will provide an update on the findings when possible. For now, it has been established that there was no data breach or leak of personal information. Scoot sincerely apologises for this oversight and our highest priority is establishing what transpired and rectifying the errors."

"New requirement" to be tested for Covid-19

The email highlights new requirements for travellers to mainland China, referring readers to the official website of the China embassy in Singapore for more information.

According to the emails, the authorities in China require all passengers departing from Singapore for China to take a nucleic acid test (NAT) for Covid-19 within five days before boarding.

The travellers will be required to produce a "certificate of negative result" in order to be allowed on the flight, the email said.

The email also said that the changes take effect from Aug. 28 2020, 0000hrs.

13 travellers from Singapore tested positive in China

Earlier this week, it was revealed that 13 people who flew from Singapore to Tianjin tested positive for Covid-19, including 11 who were working in the construction industry while residing in Singapore.

