Sanrio-themed mooncakes available for preorder at 7-Eleven S'pore starting Aug. 24

Comes with Sanrio-themed bags too.

Mabel Wong | August 18, 2020, 01:59 PM

If you're looking for an extra flair to your mooncakes this upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, 7-Eleven's Sanrio-themed mooncakes might be the one for you.

7-Eleven Singapore will be releasing a series of mooncakes on August 24, which will feature the beloved Sanrio characters Hello Kitty and My Melody.

There will be four different mooncake flavours to choose from as well.

They are:

  • Pandan Lotus Single Yolk

  • White Lotus Double Yolks

  • Green Tea White Lotus Single Yolk

  • Chocolate Lava Cookies Mooncake

Comes with Sanrio-themed bags

These mooncakes will come in two different Sanrio character sets, each featuring bags of the respective characters.

Here are the two sets you can get:

1) My Melody set - S$58

Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven Singapore.

This set will consist of:

  • Four pieces of My Melody selected mooncakes

  • A Sweet Collection Cooler Bag

  • A Sweet Collection Paper Bag

2) Hello Kitty set - Limited time price of S$38 (U.P. S$48)

Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven Singapore.

This set will consist of:

  • Two pieces of Hello Kitty selected mooncakes

  • A Hello Kitty Travel Cooler Bag

  • A Hello Kitty Travel Paper Bag

Preorder starts August 24

The mooncakes will be available for preorder starting from August 24 to September 23, 2020.

You can place your orders at any of the 7-Eleven stores around Singapore.

Collection for the mooncakes will be available seven days after the preorder date.

You can find your nearest 7-Eleven outlet here.

Top images from 7-Eleven and Google Maps.

