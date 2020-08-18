Rilakkuma Cafe opening at Orchard Central on Aug. 29 for 6 months

Kumoya, which is behind pop-up cafes such as Gudetama, will be opening a new outlet at Orchard Central on Aug. 29, 2020.

The pop-up cafe at Orchard Central will feature San-X characters Rilakkuma and friends, and will be named "Rilakkuma - The Relax Cafe".

The Rilakkuma cafe will be open for six months.

Here's what the 2000 sqft cafe will look like:

Dining area

Private room

Front cashier

Menu

The cafe will be offering a total of 11 snacks, nine mains, five desserts and 12 beverages.

The prices are similar to Kumoya's past collaborations, ranging from S$11.90 to S$29.90.

Here's a look at some items on the menu curated by bento food artist Shirley Wong and Kumoya staff:

Yuzu Pasta

Tendon Rice

Mega Breakfast

Grilled Salmon Rice

Chicken Stew Rice

Chill Chill Matcha Lava Cake

Honey Forest Chocolate

Dango Bao

Sweet Honey Pancake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Matcha Frappe

Lychee Momo Iced Tea

The cafe will be the first semi-permanent San-X characters pop-up cafe in South East Asia.

The Rilakkuma cafe is a year-long collaboration between San-X Japan and Kumoya @ Orchard Central. Rilakkuma is the first character to be featured.

While there is no pork, lard or alcohol in their food, the cafe is not Halal-certified.

Do note that there is a maximum dining time of 90 minutes and a minimum order of one food or drink item per person.

Rilakkuma - The Relax Cafe

Address: Kumoya @ Orchard Central: 181 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238896, #04-09

Opening hours: Mon-Sun, 11am to 9:30pm

Top photo via Kumoya Cafe