Razer reports record-high revenue of S$610 million amid Covid-19 pandemic

This represents a 25.3 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Jason Fan | August 27, 2020, 08:50 PM

Local gaming giant Razer has announced record-high revenue of US$447.5 million (S$610 million) for the first half of 2020, amid the global uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This represents a 25.3 per cent growth compared to the US$357.2 million (S$488 million) in the same period last year, according to Tech In Asia.

Peripherals accounted for more than half its total revenue

Tech In Asia reported that the bulk of Razer's growth came from the company's hardware unit, which includes its peripherals and systems businesses, although its software services also saw respectable annual growth.

Razer said that its revenue from peripherals increased by 40.9 per cent to US$252.7 million during the first half of 2020, contributing to more than half its total revenue.

Razer Gold and Razer Fintech, which is part of the company's software offerings, also earned US$64 million (S$87 million) during this time, representing 14.3 per cent of its total revenue.

According to Business Wire, CEO of Razer Min-Liang Tan said that the global stay-at-home situation has "boosted user engagement with gaming and esports to record levels", and that he is confident that the brand remains confident despite "times of challenging global economic conditions".

It was also reported that Razer's cash position remains strong, with over US$500 million (S$683 million).

Tan also alluded to some "pretty awesome new products" in the second half of 2020, in a recent Facebook post.

Top image via Min-Liang Tan/FB and Razer.

