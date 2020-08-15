Qantas restarting 12-hour sightseeing flights to Antarctica that take off & land in Australia

Australian airline Qantas is teaming up with tour company Antarctica Flights to jumpstart their 2020/21 Antarctica Flights programme.

Basically, people in Australia can catch a plane that will fly over Antarctica to take in the sights, and then come all the way back to Australia.

According to their website, the flight will include about four hours over Antarctica.

The entire flight will take about 12 hours.

Here is the pricing plan available on their site.

The first sightings of ice come at around the three hour mark.

Here's a video showing what the scenery will probably be like.

Here's a longer video showing the sights from a Boeing 747 Qantas flight.

Here's how the seat rotation works.

Australia currently does not allow international flights, which is perfect, because this is apparently considered a domestic flight.

While the concept of the Antarctica flyover isn't new, like most things happening this year, there will be enhanced safety measures during the flight.

According to 7News, that means a personal Qantas pack which includes "a disposable mask, sanitiser and disinfectant wipes".

Passengers must also complete a Health and Safety declaration form and submit to a contactless temperature test.

The flights are scheduled from November onwards.

Image from Antarctica Flights