Punggol 'killer litter' victim allegedly made false report, injuries believed to be 'self-inflicted'

Police are now investigating two men for what is believed to be a false report involving high-rise littering.

What happened

Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported that a 35-year-old man was previously taken to hospital after what was claimed to be a killer litter case.

The incident took place in the evening on Aug. 11, at block 227A of Punggol Su Mang Lane.

The man was supposedly struck by a bottle that fell from above.

The police received a call for assistance on Aug. 11 at around 6:25pm, and the 25-year-old claimed that his friend, the 35-year-old man, was injured by a glass bottle as an alleged victim of high-rise littering.

Inconsistencies in accounts

During the course of investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division found several inconsistencies in the two men’s accounts.

According to the police's press release, preliminary investigations revealed that the man’s injuries were believed to be self-inflicted. The two men were also found to have allegedly conspired to provide false information.

Investigations against the two men are ongoing.

The offence of giving any information which he or she knows to be false to a public servant carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

