Punggol HDB loft unit sold for S$900,000 to couple who viewed it only once

Such units are relatively rare.

Tanya Ong | August 27, 2020, 04:36 PM

A HDB loft at Punggol Sapphire estate was recently sold for S$900,000.

Loft unit sale concluded within two weeks

The 1,600 sq ft unit at 268B Punggol Sapphire was sold to a couple right after the Circuit Breaker period.

Tracey Yeo, associate senior sales director at SRI, told Mothership that the couple, who has two young kids, only viewed the unit once during the first week after the Circuit Breaker period ended.

The sale was concluded within two weeks.

The Premium Loft unit has two bedrooms and a study on the first floor, and a master bedroom upstairs.

Courtesy of Abigail Tang, Tracey Yeo, At Homez/FB

Courtesy of Abigail Tang, Tracey Yeo, At Homez/FB

The unit, which is located on the top floor, also has an unblocked view of the surrounding fields.

Courtesy of Abigail Tang, Tracey Yeo, At Homez/FB

Courtesy of Abigail Tang, Tracey Yeo, At Homez/FB

The BTO unit is eight years old.

The previous owner had purchased the flat directly from HDB for S$468,000 in May 2008, according to EdgeProp.

The family intends to move into a simplex unit in a neighbouring condominium for the convenience of their ageing parents.

Rarity of loft units

Abigail Tang, associate senior sales director at SRI, told Mothership that loft units like these are relatively rare with only around 37 of such units in Punggol, located at [email protected] and Punggol Sapphire.

These loft units are also the newer, evolved versions of executive maisonettes (EMs), and can be found in newer BTO estates, Tang said.

For EMs, the bedrooms are all located upstairs. For loft units, however, some of the rooms can be found on the first floor.

This Punggol Sapphire loft unit is the first one to be sold since May 2019.

The previous unit that was sold more than a year ago was also located in Punggol.

Top photo courtesy of Abigail Tang, Tracey Yeo (At Homez/FB)

