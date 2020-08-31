WP's Pritam Singh's maiden speech as Leader of the Opposition in 60 seconds

Pritam Singh gave his maiden speech in Parliament today (Aug. 31) as Leader of the Opposition.

His entire speech, which lasted slightly over half an hour, touched on his role as Leader of the Opposition, the role and future of the opposition in Singapore politics, as well as the way forward for Singapore.

His speech was divided into three main portions: things that have changed in Singapore since the last General Election, things that must not change, and suggestions for things that should change.

Here are the main points for each section.

Things that have changed

Opposition MPs in Parliament

There are more opposition MPs in Parliament than at any other time in our political history. However, the WP has decided against forming a formal Shadow Cabinet, as seen in other Westminster-based governments like the UK.

Instead, the 10 Workers' Party MPs will be organised under five areas:

Health, ageing and retirement adequacy Jobs, businesses and the economy Education, inequality and the cost of living Housing, transport and infrastructure National sustainability

Singh also said he looks forward to collaborating with the two Progress Singapore Party NCMPs, namely Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.

Designated Leader of the Opposition

The position of the Leader of the Opposition came as a surprise to Singh. With this new change, he said there needs to be clarity on what the opposition can and cannot do.

It is an opportunity for politicians to educate themselves and better understand what it means to be a check and balance on the government, he said.

"The Prime Minister has signalled a change in the narrative and culture of how politics and government is to be conducted."

Things that must not change

Singapore's historical position as a trading nation, and the importance of being economically open.

The government's policies and actions on defence and foreign policy, which the WP will support.

Certain things that are now synonymous with Singapore, such as multiracialism, the greening of Singapore, the quality of our public libraries, and our culture of abhorring corruption, must also stay the same.

Suggestions for things that should change

Singh also laid out changes that he thinks would improve governance, and would help to better look after the needs of Singaporeans.

With the presence of 10 opposition MPs, Singh said it is now feasible to have standing select committees or ad hoc committees, as compared to government parliamentary committees, which are partisan.

These select committees, which will function as independent investigators, will be "desirable for greater accountability".

How we manage and accommodate foreigners in our economy will also need to change.

"We need to pay more attention to the Singapore worker who feels excluded," he said.

Singapore should also raise the value of the work of the Singapore tradesmen by regulating who can practice such a trade, and also enabling them to earn a wage that is protected from undercutting by the unqualified.

Singh also said that greater help should also be offered for those who need it most, even if this means that there is a price to pay in terms of higher costs for the end consumer.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo screengrab via CNA video.