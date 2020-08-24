Motorcycle collides with police van making discretionary right turn onto Sims Ave in Geylang

A Singapore Police Force (SPF) van and a motorcycle collided in Geylang on Sunday evening, Aug. 23 at 10.42pm.

The accident took place at the junction of Sims Ave and Aljunied Road.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the van was making a discretionary right turn before the rider on a motorcycle collided into its side.

It can be seen from the top right corner of the video that the traffic signal was amber for the motorcycle at the time that the vehicles entered the junction.

The traffic light for the police van could not be seen from the video.

A round object, possibly a helmet, was seen rolling on the ground after the collision.

A food delivery bag usually carried by McDonald's delivery personnel was also seen on the ground.

Other road users could be seen approaching the fallen rider to render assistance.

Statement by SPF

According to a statement by SPF, the police were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle and a police van at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Ave.

SPF stated that the 42-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SPF also said that investigations are ongoing.

The full footage can be viewed here:

Top images via SG Road Vigilante