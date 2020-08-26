Back

Policeman climbs onto shophouse roof in Marsiling to rescue kitten

Silly meow.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 26, 2020, 11:24 PM

Singapore police officers have to be ready for all kinds of situations.

Besides fighting crime, they occasionally have to attend to unconventional calls for assistance.

Policeman rescues kitten in Marsiling

Some police officers recently attended to a case involving one playful kitten in Marsiling.

A Facebook video shows a policeman's attempt to rescue the ginger kitten on the rooftop of one HDB shophouse.

The policeman approached the kitten cautiously as the little critter was still preoccupied with the pair of jeans hung outside the unit.

GIF via Siau Li Chao's video.

He then tried to entice the kitten into the cardboard box.

Good try, knowing that cats typically love boxes as the small enclosed space makes them feel safe.

But nope, the kitten refused and wandered away from the man.

GIF via Siau Li Chao's video.

The policeman gave up on coaxing the kitten into the box after a while.

But he managed to swiftly catch the kitten and put it in the box, while keeping his balance on the roof.

He then passed the box which contained the mewling kitten to another man on the ground.

Some passers-by even applauded.

GIF via Siau Li Chao's video.

Here's the video:

Top image via Siau Li Chao/Facebook video

