Police investigating 313 people between ages 16 to 76 for scams, loanshark activities & more

Officers from Bedok Police Division are investigating 220 men and 93 women between the ages of 16 and 76 for their suspected involvement in scams, money-laundering, and unlicensed moneylending activities.

This comes after a nine-day enforcement operation conducted between Aug. 3 and 14.

313 individuals being investigated

According to a news release, five men and four women between the ages of 16 and 56 were arrested during the operation for their suspected involvement in cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

In addition, another 49 men and 29 women between the ages of 19 and 72 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in e-commerce scams and money-laundering activities involving transactions exceeding S$1.24 million.

166 men and 60 women, aged between 16 and 76, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in loan scams and loanshark activities involving transactions exceeding S$296,000.

Amongst these, 34 men and eight women were arrested for offences under the Moneylenders Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Penalties for these crimes

The offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

The offence of money-laundering under the Corruption, Drug-Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine up to S$500,000.

The offence of criminal breach of trust under Section 406 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Under the Moneylenders Act (Revised Edition 2010), first time offenders found guilty of assisting in carrying on the business of unlicensed moneylending are liable to a fine of at least than S$30,000 and not more than S$300,000, with mandatory imprisonment of up to four years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, offenders can be liable to a fine of not less than S$30,000 and not more than S$300,000, with mandatory imprisonment of up to seven years and mandatory caning of up to 12 strokes.

Police advise the public to be careful

Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim said:

"To avoid becoming an accomplice to scams, the public is advised to reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as they may be later used for illegal transactions. We hope the public will join us in staying vigilant.”

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online.

Members of the public can call the police at ‘999’ or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in illegal loansharking activities.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force