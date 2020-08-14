Back

Playmade S'pore introduces new Yakult drinks with grape boba from S$5.20

Fruity flavours.

Fasiha Nazren | August 14, 2020, 05:07 PM

If you enjoy Yakult, you may enjoy these new drinks.

Bubble tea chain Playmade introduced a series of new drinks infused with a variety of Yakult flavours on Aug. 14.

Yakult-infused drinks

These limited edition drinks come in the following flavours and will be available on the following dates:

Original Yakult (From Aug. 15 to Sep. 24)

  • Original Yakult Black Tea

  • Original Yakult Jasmine Green Tea

  • Original Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea

  • Original Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea

  • Original Yakult Honey Green Tea

Grape Yakult (From Aug. 15 to Sep. 3)

  • Grape Yakult Black Tea

  • Grape Yakult Jasmine Green Tea

  • Grape Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea

  • Grape Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea

  • Grape Yakult Honey Green Tea

Green Yakult (From Sep. 4 to 24)

  • Green Apple Yakult Black Tea

  • Green Apple Yakult Jasmine Green Tea

  • Green Apple Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea

  • Green Apple Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea

  • Green Apple Yakult Honey Green Tea

According to their website, these drinks cost from S$4.20.

Playmade also introduced the new grape boba to go along with these drinks.

A serving of the grape boba costs S$1.

Top image from Playmade's Facebook page.

