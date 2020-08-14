Playmade S'pore introduces new Yakult drinks with grape boba from S$5.20

If you enjoy Yakult, you may enjoy these new drinks.

Bubble tea chain Playmade introduced a series of new drinks infused with a variety of Yakult flavours on Aug. 14.

Yakult-infused drinks

These limited edition drinks come in the following flavours and will be available on the following dates:

Original Yakult (From Aug. 15 to Sep. 24)

Original Yakult Black Tea

Original Yakult Jasmine Green Tea

Original Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea

Original Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea

Original Yakult Honey Green Tea

Grape Yakult Black Tea

Grape Yakult Jasmine Green Tea

Grape Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea

Grape Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea

Grape Yakult Honey Green Tea

Green Yakult (From Sep. 4 to 24)

Green Apple Yakult Black Tea

Green Apple Yakult Jasmine Green Tea

Green Apple Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea

Green Apple Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea

Green Apple Yakult Honey Green Tea

According to their website , these drinks cost

Playmade also introduced the new grape boba to go along with these drinks.

A serving of the grape boba costs S$1.

Top image from Playmade's Facebook page.