Playmade S'pore introduces new Yakult drinks with grape boba from S$5.20

Bubble tea chain Playmade introduced a series of new drinks infused with a variety of Yakult flavours on Aug. 14.
Yakult-infused drinks
These limited edition drinks come in the following flavours and will be available on the following dates:
Original Yakult (From Aug. 15 to Sep. 24)
- Original Yakult Black Tea
- Original Yakult Jasmine Green Tea
- Original Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea
- Original Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea
- Original Yakult Honey Green Tea
- Grape Yakult Black Tea
- Grape Yakult Jasmine Green Tea
- Grape Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea
- Grape Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea
- Grape Yakult Honey Green Tea
Green Yakult (From Sep. 4 to 24)
- Green Apple Yakult Black Tea
- Green Apple Yakult Jasmine Green Tea
- Green Apple Yakult Taiwan Milk Tea
- Green Apple Yakult Taiwan Green Milk Tea
- Green Apple Yakult Honey Green Tea
Playmade also introduced the new grape boba to go along with these drinks.
A serving of the grape boba costs S$1.
Top image from Playmade's Facebook page.
