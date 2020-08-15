Pigeons in Jurong still being used as targets for blowgun darts 5 months after first reports

You might remember the story of pigeons being used as targets for blowgun darts in March.

Unfortunately, the rescued rock pigeon did not survive.

Back in March, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) identified the darts to be blow gun darts, about 10 cm in length.

The animal protection organisation suspected that someone with access to a blow pipe or a dart gun had used it on the birds.

According to ACRES, NParks revealed on August 3 that after exploring all available leads, there was insufficient evidence to establish the identity of the person who was darting the pigeons.

Hence, the investigations would only resume if there are fresh leads.

However on August 14, ACRES posted an update saying they had received two more calls over the past week for pigeons found with darts again within the same location — 864 Jurong West Street 81 — where the darted pigeons were sighted previously.

ACRES urged members of the public to keep a lookout and contact them at [email protected] should they have any leads on this case.

Image from ACRES on Facebook