Why the pneumococcal vaccination is so important for those above 65, explained

It is generally the case that as our parents age, one of the biggest concerns that we usually have is their health, especially if they are already in their 60s.

Fortunately, there are ways for us to help bolster the health of parents so that they might better enjoy their days living out their retirement to their fullest, instead of falling ill and spending hours at the clinic or days in the hospital.

Taking the pneumococcal vaccination

One way in which this can be achieved is by having your parents take the pneumococcal vaccinations, which consist of two types known as PCV13 and PPSV23.

For those of you not in the know, pneumonia is an infection of the lungs and it is caused by many different types of bacteria, viruses, and even fungi.

Among these, invasive streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria is one of the most common causes of severe pneumonia, as well as many other types of infections such as:

•Ear infections

•Sinus infections

•Meningitis (infection of the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord)

•Bacteremia (bloodstream infection)

In addition, pneumonia has also been the second principal cause of death and third reason for hospitalisation among Singaporeans, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

As such, both the PCV13 and PPSV23 vaccines protect against invasive pneumococcal diseases such as meningitis, while PCV13 also protects against the commonly community-acquired pneumonia.

Risk of catching the disease increases with age

The risk of catching pneumococcal disease also increases with age, especially for adults who are 65 years and above.

In addition, adults who are above 18 and are immunocompromised are also considered high risk for pneumococcal pneumonia.

Both of these groups require one shot of PCV13 followed by PPSV23.

Other factors that amplify the risk for adults are:

Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, alcoholism, or a chronic heart, liver, kidney or lung condition,

Conditions that weaken the immune system (Cancer, HIV/AIDS, damaged/absent spleen),

Smoking,

Cochlear implants or cerebrospinal fluid leaks, and

Coming down with influenza.

Essentially, if your parents already have an underlying condition of some kind, are getting on in years, or have contracted influenza at some point, they are at a heightened risk of contracting a pneumococcal infection.

Are there subsidies to tap on?

At this point, you’re probably thinking that while it’s starting to sound like a good idea for your parents to take the shot, how much will it cost?

Without subsidies, the PCV13 vaccine costs S$120-S$160, while the PPSV23 vaccine costs S$70-S$90.

The good news is that both vaccines fall under MOH’s National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS).

Beginning from Nov. 1, 2020, all eligible Singaporeans will be able to benefit from higher subsidies of between $35 to $125 for nationally-recommended vaccinations listed on the Subsidised Vaccine List (SVL) administered at CHAS GP clinics.

As such, eligible Singaporeans only need to pay the following amounts for the vaccinations at CHAS GP clinics, after subsidies:

Pioneer Generation cardholders: capped at $9 to $16 per vaccination dose,

Merdeka Generation, CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders: capped at $18 to $31 per vaccination dose,

Other adult Singaporeans: capped at $35 to $63 per vaccination dose.

Should your parents receive the vaccinations at the polyclinics instead, they will receive up to 75 per cent in subsidy under NAIS.

Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors will also receive an additional 50 per cent and 25 per cent subsidy from their subsidised vaccination bills respectively.

Prices after government subsidies are expected to be similar to that at the CHAS GP clinics.

Payment for your parents’ vaccination is also claimable by Medisave, up to a maximum of S$500.

The influenza vaccine can be taken at the same time too

In addition, influenza vaccination is also recommended under NAIS for these high-risk groups.

As such, if you are taking PCV13 , you may choose to take it together with the influenza vaccine on a different arm, which is also recommended under the NAIS.

In this case, you may save yourself time to travel down to the clinic twice and also get protected against two infectious diseases.

