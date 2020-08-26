Back

Peaches imported to S'pore from US could be contaminated with salmonella

Check the PLU Numbers of the peaches you're eating.

Andrew Koay | August 26, 2020, 12:22 PM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of peaches imported from the United States.

The peaches which were packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company are potentially linked to an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella in the U.S.

Consumers should look out for peaches that have the following stickers with Price Look Up (PLU) numbers on them:

  • 4037

  • 4038

  • 4044

  • 4401

  • 94037

  • 94038

  • 94044

  • 94401

According to the SFA, not all peaches with these PLU codes are supplied by Prima Wawona and consumers who are unsure about the brand or variety of their loose peaches should contact the respective retailers.

The recall by the product's importer in Singapore, Satoyu Trading Pte Ltd, is ongoing.

More than 60 people ill across nine states

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a recall of the peaches on Aug. 21, 2020, after investigations turned up that they may have caused the illness of more than 60 people in nine states.

Consuming food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, wrote the SFA.

Symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, vomiting, and abdominal cramps may follow; Salmonellosis is particularly dangerous and potentially fatal to young children, the elderly, and those with impaired immune systems.

The SFA has advised consumers who have purchased the impacted product not to eat it.

Those who already have should seek medical advice if they have concerns over their health.

Consumers may contact the importer at 9066 1290 for enquiries and for exchange or refund of products.

Top image from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

