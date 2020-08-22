Man, 49, who allegedly spat at bus driver & pointed middle finger arrested, to be charged in court

A 49-year-old passenger who failed to wear his mask properly and hurled vulgarities at an SBS Transit bus captain has been arrested, the police have stated in a press release.

He is due to be charged in court today, on August 22, with public nuisance.

Also involved in another incident on August 8

Investigations have revealed that he is also suspected to be involved in a separate incident on another bus in which he had allegedly spat at the bus driver, after he was asked to wear his mask properly.

Mothership has since confirmed that the other incident in question was the one which occurred on August 8 at the bus stop of Block 245 Bishan Street 22, in which the accused had scolded a bus driver, spewed profanities, pointed his middle finger, spat at the driver twice and stated:

"Believe it or not, I will make you lose your rice bowl."

Arrested on August 20

The police added that the man had been arrested on August 20 by Ang Mo Kio police division after his identity was established with the help of images from police cameras and ground enquiries.

The report had been received on August 12.

In stating that such behaviour was not tolerated, the police said:

"The Police take a serious view of such abusive and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current Covid-19 situation. Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible, observing good personal hygiene, and being considerate to others, especially to service staff who continue to serve the public to the best of their efforts during this difficult period. The Police will not tolerate any physical or verbal abuse of public servants or public service workers, and will take strong action against perpetrators."

For causing public nuisance, the accused can be subjected to a fine of up to S$2,000.

In addition, if the act will cause, or probably cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, it carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, or a fine which may extend to $2,000, or both.

Top left photo courtesy of Shin Min Daily News, right image from Google streetview