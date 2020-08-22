Back

Man, 49, who allegedly spat at bus driver & pointed middle finger arrested, to be charged in court

He will be charged for public nuisance.

Matthias Ang | August 22, 2020, 02:03 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A 49-year-old passenger who failed to wear his mask properly and hurled vulgarities at an SBS Transit bus captain has been arrested, the police have stated in a press release.

He is due to be charged in court today, on August 22, with public nuisance.

Also involved in another incident on August 8

Investigations have revealed that he is also suspected to be involved in a separate incident on another bus in which he had allegedly spat at the bus driver, after he was asked to wear his mask properly.

Mothership has since confirmed that the other incident in question was the one which occurred on August 8 at the bus stop of Block 245 Bishan Street 22, in which the accused had scolded a bus driver, spewed profanities, pointed his middle finger, spat at the driver twice and stated:

"Believe it or not, I will make you lose your rice bowl."

Arrested on August 20

The police added that the man had been arrested on August 20 by Ang Mo Kio police division after his identity was established with the help of images from police cameras and ground enquiries.

The report had been received on August 12.

In stating that such behaviour was not tolerated, the police said:

"The Police take a serious view of such abusive and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current Covid-19 situation. Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible, observing good personal hygiene, and being considerate to others, especially to service staff who continue to serve the public to the best of their efforts during this difficult period. The Police will not tolerate any physical or verbal abuse of public servants or public service workers, and will take strong action against perpetrators."

For causing public nuisance, the accused can be subjected to a fine of up to S$2,000.

In addition, if the act will cause, or probably cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, it carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, or a fine which may extend to $2,000, or both.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top left photo courtesy of Shin Min Daily News, right image from Google streetview

Blasting resumes with no response & working part-time: What it's like for some S'pore fresh grads

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 22, 2020, 02:39 PM

Safe distancing officer removed from service after 'disturbing' Century Square staff & soliciting favours

Enterprise Singapore urges all SDAs to maintain their integrity and professionalism as they interact with businesses and members of the public.

August 22, 2020, 01:11 PM

Grace Fu: S'pore to introduce new legislation to improve hygiene & sanitation standards in 3-6 months

Hygiene standards to be raised in areas with more vulnerable users like elderly and children.

August 22, 2020, 12:28 PM

Here's how S'poreans can benefit from one of the world’s largest bankcard association

Founded in 2002, UnionPay has become the world’s largest bankcard scheme in terms of card issuance and card purchase volume.

August 22, 2020, 12:00 PM

HomeTeamNS Khatib: 3 Covid-19 patients 'visited' KTV as doors left open for ongoing minor works

They were passersby who entered the KTV to view the interior layout.

August 22, 2020, 11:35 AM

MOE to open 7 more kindergartens across S'pore by 2023, each offers 120 places

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for these seven new kindergartens will take place in February 2022.

August 22, 2020, 11:18 AM

A letter to my future child amidst the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic

Live Lifeproof.

August 22, 2020, 11:01 AM

Bangladeshi man caught trying to leave S'pore illegally by swimming to M'sia

Investigations are ongoing.

August 22, 2020, 10:59 AM

Rumours emerge online explaining why 4 men forced Ferrari driver into Audi in S'pore Little India & sped off

A deal gone sour.

August 22, 2020, 02:11 AM

Tampines Mall, Century Square & West Mall visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

13 new imported cases.

August 21, 2020, 11:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.