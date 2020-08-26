Person leaves angry message using 12 disposable plates after driver fails to park within Claymore lot

Parking can be a frustrating experience.

Perhaps even more so if you're trying to find a suitable space, only to discover that someone has parked outside the lines, hence taking up precious space that could have otherwise been used by another car.

Something like this:

According to photos uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Aug. 26, a Volvo is seen parked outside of the demarcated lines along Claymore Hill.

It encroaches slightly into the space ahead of it.

One person apparently got so upset by this sight that they decided to leave a strongly-worded message for the driver in question.

Using a total of 12 disposable plates, no less.

Each plate had a letter on it, spelling out the phrase "f**king c**t", with one plate above saying "f**king park your car properly".

Yikes.

Top photo by Tyan Hafidz via SG Road Vigilante/FB