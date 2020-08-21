Back

Difficulty of P6 Chinese oral passage splits S'poreans into camps

Which camp are you in?

Mandy How | August 21, 2020, 03:53 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Another primary school exam question has come under the spotlight.

This time, it's a PSLE-level Chinese oral passage, from what appears to be an assessment book.

A short essay

Joseph Kwa, the Facebook user who uploaded the passage, found it rather difficult (translation ours):

"My wife nearly slap me today because I tried to take Primary 6 oral exam and of course my Chinese is 西北好 (sibei hao, or "very good")

今日事今日毕. knn 的难 (Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today. Knn difficult)"

The short essay is worth 20 marks, and students are given three minutes to look through the piece before reading it out in front of the examiners.

Those undergoing the test are judged on their pronunciation and inflection.

Here's the essay, if you want to give it a go:

If not, the passage essentially centres on Benjamin Franklin and his maxim, "Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

It tells the story of a farmer who greatly admired Franklin, and thus decided to pay him a visit.

Before leaving, the farmer requests some words of wisdom from Franklin.

The latter bestows upon him the phrase, "Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

Upon returning home, the farmer discovers that his family has harvested the wheat for the day, although the loot has yet to be kept in the house.

His family says, "We've been working for more than 10 hours, and we're very tired."

Recalling what Franklin told him, the farmer repeats the maxim to his family.

The same night, a thunderstorm visits.

The farmer is glad that they have harvested the wheat.

Results may vary

The passage is of varying difficulty to Singaporeans: Some found that they could read it easily, while others struggled to get past the first three characters.

A third group appeared proud and surprised that they could manage the passage.

You can view the post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Joseph Kwa, MOE's Facebook page

Migrant worker dormitories have been officially 'declared cleared of Covid-19'. What now?

Mothership Explains: Singapore's migrant worker dormitories have been declared to be cleared of Covid-19. However, that doesn't mean that life goes back to normal for those living within the dormitories.

August 21, 2020, 04:14 PM

Mini-Marina Bay Sands replica spotted in Bali, Indonesia tourist attraction

The replica appears to be part of a tourist attraction.

August 21, 2020, 04:03 PM

'Ice Dog', ice cream in hot dog buns, selling in IKEA Taiwan & China

There's also mango ice cream in IKEA Taiwan.

August 21, 2020, 03:36 PM

JJ Lin spotted driving Tesla to neighbourhood shop in Taiwan, takes photo with young fan

Not so casual ride.

August 21, 2020, 03:27 PM

Tangs allows all front-line employees to wear religious headgear with immediate effect

Tangs' corporate and back-of-house colleagues are already allowed to wear religious headgear.

August 21, 2020, 03:24 PM

S'pore man, 20, arrested for allegedly using weapon to cause harm to a person in Ang Mo Kio

A victim was found conscious with several injuries at an Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 bus stop.

August 21, 2020, 03:16 PM

4 people suffer skin irritations after visiting Sentosa beaches, NEA issues hygiene advisory

Don't go swimming if you have an open wound.

August 21, 2020, 02:33 PM

Man surrounded by 5 police officers at Esplanade Drive, gets tased, punches officer & flees

Four officers gave chase.

August 21, 2020, 02:14 PM

Top China diplomat's S'pore visit is Heng Swee Keat's first meeting with foreign leader since Covid-19 outbreak

Singapore and China mark 30 years of diplomatic relations this year.

August 21, 2020, 02:06 PM

S'pore caned British DJ-drug trafficker 24 times at one go in Changi Prison, his family anguished: Daily Mail

Irony, as caning in Singapore a British colonial legacy.

August 21, 2020, 01:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.