Volvo beats red light at Orchard Road, stops right before hitting cars. Gets hit by BMW instead.

The silver BMW entering the junction hit the back of the Volvo.

Jane Zhang | August 15, 2020, 12:43 PM

A Volvo and a BMW had quite a slow-moving accident at Orchard.

According to ROADS.sg, the accident occurred around 1pm on Friday (Aug. 14).

Volvo beat red light

In a video posted by ROADS.sg, a silver Volvo can be seen beating the red light at the intersection of Scotts Road and Orchard Road.

The vehicle makes it about halfway across the intersection when it abruptly stops in the middle of the junction, in order to avoid colliding with the cars entering the junction in front of it.

Gif via YouTube / ROADS.sg.

A silver BMW entering the junction then hits the back of the Volvo.

Gif via YouTube / ROADS.sg.

The BMW appears to have been moving before the Volvo skids to a halt, which led to it knocking into the Volvo.

Here's the video:

Responding to Mothership's queries, Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a statement:

"On Aug. 14 at about 1:35pm, SCDF received a call for assistance along Orchard Road, near to 320 Orchard Road. There was no sign of case at the location."

Top photo via YouTube / ROADS.sg.

