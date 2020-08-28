Back

S'pore police investigating voyeurism case allegedly involving 2 male students from NTU Hall 14

An NTU spokesman said that they are providing all necessary pastoral care and assistance to the students concerned.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 28, 2020, 01:17 AM

The police are currently investigating a case of voyeurism in Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to the case at 34 Nanyang Crescent on Aug. 26, 4pm.

An NTU spokesman said that they are providing all necessary pastoral care and assistance to the students concerned:

“The university takes a very serious view of any criminal conduct. Any student who is found guilty will be subject to disciplinary action, which may include suspension or expulsion from the university.”

According to website Soapbox, the incident involves two male students who reside in Hall 14.

While one was showering in the bathroom, the alleged peeping tom pointed the phone camera at the former over the top of the cubicle stall door while it was shut.

A 20-year-old man and the university are assisting with the investigation.

Top image from NTU's Facebook page and by Yip Vick via Unsplash.

