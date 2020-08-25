Back

Non-M'sian spouses & children can now enter M'sia to apply for long term pass

Malaysians with ailing family members outside of Malaysia can also visit them now.

Kayla Wong | August 25, 2020, 06:37 PM

Spouses and children of Malaysians who are non-citizens can now enter Malaysia to apply for a long-term social visit pass, Malaysia's Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, according to Malay Mail.

Must apply for pass as soon as they enter Malaysia

But they must do so "as soon as they enter immigration", otherwise they are not allowed to be in the country, Ismail Sabri, who is also the country's Defence Minister, said.

Malaysia has only recently allowed Malaysian citizens and foreigners with a long term pass to enter the country after placing it under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the spouses and children of Malaysian citizens who do not have long term passes are still not allowed to enter the country.

The decision, which Ismail Sabri said was made after having discussions with citizens who have foreign family members, would allow families separated by the restrictions to be reunited.

Malaysians can travel overseas for emergency cases

In addition, he said Malaysians are now allowed to visit family members outside of Malaysia, provided that they apply for a permit from the country's Immigration Department.

However, these are limited to "serious" cases, such as those who have sick family members, according to Malaysiakini.

Top image by Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

