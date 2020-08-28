NLB's libraries to resume regular opening hours from 10am to 9pm, 30-min limit on visits remain

All public libraries will resume regular opening hours from Sep. 1, the National Library Board (NLB) announced on Aug. 28.

NLB shared the information in a Facebook post, which you can see below:

All public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore will open from 10 am to 9 pm, though libraries in shopping malls will open from 11 am to 9 pm.

The Former Ford Factory will open from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

This comes two months after the libraries had reopened in Phase 2 on Jul.1 with shorter operating hours.

The libraries will continue to operate with safe distancing and capacity controls.

Time-limited

Visits to the library are limited to 30 minutes, while visits to the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library will be limited to two hours.

Libraries will also continue to on the borrow and go basis, where patrons can borrow and return physical books and materials, as well as using reservation and book drop services, but they are unable to use the seating and study areas.

Newspaper and multimedia stations will not be available, and all programmes, guided tours and events in our physical spaces will remain temporarily suspended.

