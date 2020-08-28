Back

NLB's libraries to resume regular opening hours from 10am to 9pm, 30-min limit on visits remain

Borrow then go home read.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 28, 2020, 03:54 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

All public libraries will resume regular opening hours from Sep. 1, the National Library Board (NLB) announced on Aug. 28.

NLB shared the information in a Facebook post, which you can see below:

All public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore will open from 10 am to 9 pm, though libraries in shopping malls will open from 11 am to 9 pm.

The Former Ford Factory will open from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

This comes two months after the libraries had reopened in Phase 2 on Jul.1 with shorter operating hours.

The libraries will continue to operate with safe distancing and capacity controls.

Time-limited

Visits to the library are limited to 30 minutes, while visits to the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library will be limited to two hours.

Libraries will also continue to on the borrow and go basis, where patrons can borrow and return physical books and materials, as well as using reservation and book drop services, but they are unable to use the seating and study areas.

Newspaper and multimedia stations will not be available, and all programmes, guided tours and events in our physical spaces will remain temporarily suspended.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via NLB's Facebook page

Shinzo Abe formally announces resignation as Japan's PM, says his illness has relapsed

Thanking Japanese citizens for letting him serve as Prime Minister, he apologised for failing to resolve the country's issue before stepping down from the role.

August 28, 2020, 04:43 PM

94 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 28, 58 cases from Sungei Tengah Lodge

4,500 more migrant workers are in quarantine.

August 28, 2020, 04:12 PM

Joseph Gordon-Levitt asking people to submit photos of 'S'porean food' for new project

New mission for Singaporeans.

August 28, 2020, 04:05 PM

Tiger Sugar S'pore warns of 'fake' drinks selling online & in supermarkets

FYI.

August 28, 2020, 03:29 PM

Online baking class for Little Twin Stars chiffon cake launches in S'pore

Ng is known for creating intricate cakes made entirely from chiffon.

August 28, 2020, 02:47 PM

Man who killed more than 500 elephants sentenced to 30 years in prison

He had previously escaped prison.

August 28, 2020, 02:09 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign due to health issues

He said he wanted to avoid "causing problems" for the government.

August 28, 2020, 01:40 PM

Hot Devil Drumlets returning to KFC S'pore from Sep. 2, 2020

Something going right in 2020.

August 28, 2020, 12:54 PM

Famous Joo Chiat Hokkien mee hawker sells stall & recipes for S$20,000 to new owner

Their successor is also being trained to cook their dishes.

August 28, 2020, 12:27 PM

S'pore's cheapest satay at 30 cents a stick still in operation

At Geylang Bahru.

August 28, 2020, 12:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.