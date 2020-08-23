Stealthy thieves break into Japan ninja museum, escape with 1 million yen within 3 minutes

A ninja museum in Japan has been robbed.

Safe containing 1 million yen was removed

Iga-Ryu museum, which is located in the prefecture of Mie, was broken into on Aug. 17.

The thieves stole a 150kg safe containing at least 1 million yen (S$12,962) from museum ticket and souvenir sales, SoraNews reported.

Security camera footage had showed a car pulling up near the museum's administrative office, a separate structure from the main facility, at around 1:30am.

At least one person was seen getting out of the car and changing the CCTV camera angle.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that the thieves were believed to have forced the museum's office door open with a crowbar in order to get to the safe.

The entire operation was believed to have taken place within three minutes.

Igu-Ryu ninja museum

Ninjas are traditional Japanese warriors who specialised in unconventional warfare tactics during the age of the samurai. Tactics included infiltration, sabotage and assassination.

The skills practiced by the ninja is called ninjutsu, also known as the art of stealth.

Iga, the town that the museum is located in, is one of the birthplaces of ninja tradition, according to SoraNews.

The Iga School of Ninjutsu was one of Japan's leading ninja schools.

Dedicated to the ninja tradition, the ninja museum in Iga features a typical ninja house with traps and fake hallways, as well as ninja shows. Original ninja goods can also be found at the museum store.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo: Iga Ninja museum.