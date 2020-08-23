Back

Stealthy thieves break into Japan ninja museum, escape with 1 million yen within 3 minutes

Swift.

Tanya Ong | August 23, 2020, 11:21 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A ninja museum in Japan has been robbed.

Safe containing 1 million yen was removed

Iga-Ryu museum, which is located in the prefecture of Mie, was broken into on Aug. 17.

The thieves stole a 150kg safe containing at least 1 million yen (S$12,962) from museum ticket and souvenir sales, SoraNews reported.

Security camera footage had showed a car pulling up near the museum's administrative office, a separate structure from the main facility, at around 1:30am.

At least one person was seen getting out of the car and changing the CCTV camera angle.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that the thieves were believed to have forced the museum's office door open with a crowbar in order to get to the safe.

The entire operation was believed to have taken place within three minutes.

Igu-Ryu ninja museum

Ninjas are traditional Japanese warriors who specialised in unconventional warfare tactics during the age of the samurai. Tactics included infiltration, sabotage and assassination.

The skills practiced by the ninja is called ninjutsu, also known as the art of stealth.

Iga, the town that the museum is located in, is one of the birthplaces of ninja tradition, according to SoraNews.

The Iga School of Ninjutsu was one of Japan's leading ninja schools.

Dedicated to the ninja tradition, the ninja museum in Iga features a typical ninja house with traps and fake hallways, as well as ninja shows. Original ninja goods can also be found at the museum store.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo: Iga Ninja museum.

MOM forms new division, ACE group, to support migrant workers & dormitory operators during Covid-19

Taking over from the Inter-agency Taskforce formed in April in response to the Covid-19 outbreak in dormitories.

August 23, 2020, 10:42 AM

Joss candles burn a hole in Mercedes bumper in S'pore this 7th lunar month

Personal property at stake.

August 23, 2020, 01:58 AM

Covid-19: S'porean, 56, went to work at ITE College Central before being tested positive

Two new places included in the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients are Teng Sheng and Koufu at 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive.

August 22, 2020, 11:51 PM

Tan Chuan-Jin: Disagreements grab attention, but substantive debate leads to better policies for S'pore

Even with Covid-19, Parliament must continue its responsibility of holding the government to account.

August 22, 2020, 09:09 PM

Body of 14-year-old found offshore from Changi Beach

SCDF had received a call for a water rescue assistance at about 3:30pm.

August 22, 2020, 08:46 PM

New Zealand aware of S'pore lifting restrictions, but will still advise residents to avoid overseas travel

Travel to New Zealand looks unlikely.

August 22, 2020, 07:07 PM

How S'pore law protects minors from sexual offences, explained

MS Explains: Here's how the law has been updated to ensure that minors are protected.

August 22, 2020, 05:55 PM

S'pore guide dog, Esme, dies at age of 10

Thanks for everything, Esme.

August 22, 2020, 05:38 PM

How a S'porean went from mixing demos in his bedroom to superstar DJ Armin van Buuren's playlist

Stories Of Us: Homegrown talent Effen tells us about missing out on the gig of a lifetime and insulating himself from the economic effects of a pandemic.

August 22, 2020, 04:28 PM

S'pore-linked company bidding for Newcastle United altered photos with Obama, Alan Shearer not involved in takeover

Curious.

August 22, 2020, 04:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.