S'pore ex-top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow dies at 83

Former top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow has passed away peacefully on Aug. 20 at the age of 83.

Ngiam is survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren.

Ngiam's family told The Straits Times that he has been in poor health for the past four and a half years.

Ngiam was known to be an outspoken civil servant who speaks his mind on matters related to Singapore.

Ngiam has served as the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office under Lee Kuan Yew, and later under Goh Chok Tong, as well as in other key ministries such as the Ministry of Finance, National Development, Trade and Industry.

He has also worked extensively with founding political leaders such as former Deputy Prime Minister, Goh Keng Swee, and former Finance Minister, Hon Sui Sen.

Ngiam's wake will be held at 4 Chestnut Avenue, Singapore 679490 from Aug. 21, 12pm to 10pm.

The cortege will leave for Mandai Crematorium on Aug. 23 for a private service.

In view of Covid-19, only a maximum of 30 people can be at the wake at one time.

The family requests all who wish to pay respects to observe safe distancing rules that will be implemented at the wake.

Top photo via NUSCast Youtube screenshot