4 Myanmar men under investigation for illegal public assembly in Upper Thomson industrial park

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating four male Myanmar nationals for participating in a public assembly without a Police permit in the vicinity of Tagore Industrial Park.

Tagore Industrial Park is located along Upper Thomson Road.

The event was in support of a Myanmar political party which was not named by the Police. The investigation was conducted in response to a Police report lodged on August 27.

Public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act. Organising or participating in a public assembly without a Police permit is illegal.

"The Police would like to remind foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore that they should not use Singapore as a platform to further their political causes," said the SPF, who reminded the public that foreigners should abide by local laws.

"The Police will not grant any permit for assemblies organised by or involving non-Singaporeans that advocate political causes of other countries."

