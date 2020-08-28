Back

4 Myanmar men under investigation for illegal public assembly in Upper Thomson industrial park

The investigation was launched after a Police report was lodged.

Joshua Lee | August 28, 2020, 12:17 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating four male Myanmar nationals for participating in a public assembly without a Police permit in the vicinity of Tagore Industrial Park.

Tagore Industrial Park is located along Upper Thomson Road.

The event was in support of a Myanmar political party which was not named by the Police. The investigation was conducted in response to a Police report lodged on August 27.

Public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act. Organising or participating in a public assembly without a Police permit is illegal.

"The Police would like to remind foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore that they should not use Singapore as a platform to further their political causes," said the SPF, who reminded the public that foreigners should abide by local laws.

"The Police will not grant any permit for assemblies organised by or involving non-Singaporeans that advocate political causes of other countries."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google Maps.

S’porean boy, 13, among new Covid-19 cases on Aug. 27, case currently unlinked

Two cases in the community.

August 27, 2020, 11:35 PM

Suntec S'pore retrenches 85 staff, almost half of their workforce

The union has helped identify at least two job opportunities for every affected local employee.

August 27, 2020, 09:15 PM

Razer reports record-high revenue of S$610 million amid Covid-19 pandemic

This represents a 25.3 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

August 27, 2020, 08:50 PM

Ex-Hwa Chong Institution teacher jailed 9 months for consuming meth he bought from NSF

The person selling drugs was 19 at the time.

August 27, 2020, 08:35 PM

Hello Kitty & My Melody toothpastes available in S'pore for S$3.80 from Sep. 1, 2020

Big smile.

August 27, 2020, 08:29 PM

Fullerton Hotel's hawker-inspired mooncakes come with chendol, satay sauce & hae bee hiam

Inspired by the vibrant hawker scene that used to be found at Clifford Pier.

August 27, 2020, 08:11 PM

Black truffle musang king snowskin mooncakes here again so you can have a great life despite Covid-19

Taste the passion for life.

August 27, 2020, 07:27 PM

New Zealand PM says mosque gunman deserves 'complete and utter silence' punishment

The NZ leader has been praised for expressing her empathy during a national tragedy.

August 27, 2020, 06:47 PM

9 months probation for 2 teens who swiped drinks off NTUC FairPrice shelf & put them back

A few seconds on Instagram, nine months of probation.

August 27, 2020, 06:22 PM

BreadTalk S'pore opens new concept store with speciality soy drinks in 10 flavours, prices from S$2.60

It will open at Wheelock Place on Aug. 28.

August 27, 2020, 06:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.