Indonesian YouTuber gets almost 3 million views for staring into space for 2 hours

A 21-year-old Indonesian YouTuber has gained incredible virality from filming himself do nothing but stare into space for two hours and 20 minutes.

The video titled "2 JAM nggak ngapa-ngapain" (translation: 2 hours of not doing anything) was uploaded by Muhammad Didit onto his YouTube channel on Jul. 10.

Stared at camera for two hours

The video of Didit staring into space has garnered more than 2.9 million views, as of Aug. 15.

Didit, whose channel sobat miskin official (translation: poor friends official) normally features food experimental videos, told Indonesian news site Tribun News, that he didn't expect the video to go viral, as he had just created it for his subscribers.

Prior to posting the video, Didit only had 2,000 subscribers. As of Aug. 15, his channel has grown to more than 36,000 subscribers.

The YouTuber told Tribun News that he created the video as a sarcastic way to respond to commenters who asked him to create more positive and educational content for the Indonesian youth:

"That's it. That's what I did."

Didit shared that he had originally only planned to film for five to 10 minutes, but felt like he was going strong so kept going, and ended up continuing for two hours.

He prepared for the video around 10:30pm one night by eating and going to the bathroom. He then filmed the video between 11pm and 1am.

Didit shared what his primary concerns were during the filming process:

"In that two hours, honestly, I wasn't too worried about peeing. But actually, I was afraid to be called by my parents. If I didn't answer, there would be trouble."

Luckily for him, that didn't happen.

Two hours of doing nothing

Here are some snapshots of Didit over the course of the two hours that he sat there doing nothing:

10 minutes in:

45 minutes, still going strong:

Around 1.5 hours:

Almost done:

He got a little more comfortable in his last few seconds:

You can watch the full video here:

Similar videos by other Indonesians

There have also been a number of other Indonesians who have posted similar content on YouTube:

Top photo screenshot from YouTube / sobat miskin official.