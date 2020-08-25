MSF's addenda to President’s Address: Social safety nets to be strengthened, vulnerable will be protected

The Covid-19 crisis will not detract from the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) aim to promote social mobility and ensure that no Singaporean will be left behind.

In his addenda to the President's Address, Minister Masagos Zulkifli emphasised that social safety nets will be strengthened during this time of great need.

Helping people with disabilities and those affected by Covid-19

Schemes such as ComCare, the Temporary Relief Fund, Covid-19 Support Grant and The Courage Fund went some way to tide Singaporeans through this tough period.

Networks such as the SG Cares and ComLink will be expanded to proactively reach out to Singaporeans who need assistance.

MSF will also foster greater inclusivity by boosting support for people with disabilities, including children with developmental needs in preschools, and encouraging independent living.

MSF is also working with SG Enable to enact the Enabling Masterplan 3, and develop plans for the next phase beyond 2021.

Families and children

Calling the family the "basic building block" of Singapore society, Masagos said the Families For Life movement will help support couples through marriage and parenthood with programmes and resources.

MSF will also push for family-friendly practices in the workplace, such as flexible work-from-home arrangements. It will also provide counselling and support for couples who need them, or are going through a divorce.

The KidSTART initiative will be expanded to help children from low-income families.

Early childhood educators will continue to get enhanced training and career progression opportunities.

For at-risk youths, Masagos placed a greater emphasis on rehabilitation and a more preventive approach.

"Our youths must continue to have opportunities to succeed in life," he said.

Individual well-being

Recognising the impact of Covid-19 on mental health, MSF set up the National CARE hotline for people who needed advice and a listening ear. The Youth Mental Well-Being Network will also focus on supporting vulnerable youths.

The inter-agency Taskforce on Family Violence will further enhance measures to prevent and tackle family violence.

MSF also pledged to protect individuals from abuse and neglect, and to take care of children whose families are not able to do so.

Transforming the Social Service sector

In order to realise its goals, MSF will continue efforts to improve and transform the Social Service sector.

It will support social service agencies through programmes like the Invictus Fund and Community Capability Trust, alongside the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

There is a greater urgency to leverage digitalisation and better use of data, and the NCSS is developing a roadmap for related agencies to make the best use of technology to provide better services.

Masagos appreciated the support from the public for Covid-related causes, and said:

"We will work with partners to sustain the spirit of philanthropy and volunteerism by encouraging Singaporeans to contribute through varied giving and volunteering opportunities in the community. We will also steward community resources prudently to benefit more Singaporeans."

Top image from Masagos Zulkifli's Facebook page.

