MOH's addenda to President's address: Initiatives to ensure affordable healthcare in S'pore

The Minister for Health, Gan Kim Yong, issued The Ministry of Health's addenda to the President's address.

In it Gan said there will always be a risk of further waves of the disease and shared Singapore’s short and long-term goals for the healthcare system.

Here are the details laid out in the addenda.

MOH enhanced its capabilities in infectious disease management, expanded its laboratories and set up national stockpiles of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and drugs.

MOH will continue to care for COVID-19 patients, and support Public Healthcare Institutions (PHIs), private hospitals, community hospitals, Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), and Nursing Homes (NHs), while ensuring adequate quarantine and community isolation facilities.

The agency will continue to leverage on data and technology to respond quicker to evolving situations and contain outbreaks.

Singapore will continue to work with international partners to share data and information on Covid-19.

This includes being actively involved in vaccine and therapeutics development, including in clinical trials with global partners, while developing local research capabilities in public health.

3 major shifts in healthcare system in the long run

In the long run, MOH is transforming the healthcare system with three major shifts, which includes moving Beyond Healthcare to Health, Beyond Hospital to Community, and Beyond Quality to Value.

To improve the health of Singaporeans, MOH will continue initiatives to make preventive healthcare more affordable and accessible, such as by enhancing subsidies for vaccinations.

Focus on seniors, mental wellness & diabetics

For seniors, MOH is reviewing their Action Plan for Successful Ageing to proactively manage the health of vulnerable groups.

It will also enhance community-based services, by progressively expanding the service scope of eldercare centres to include active ageing programmes for the well, befriending services for the lonely, and information and referral for care services for frail seniors.

Other than the elderly, the agency aims to support the mental wellness of those in Singapore.

For youths at risk of mental illnesses, MOH will support mental well-being through targeted programmes like the Integrated Youth Service.

Continuing the War on Diabetes, the agency will provide screening for diabetics and those with pre-diabetes to detect those are at risk of developing diabetes.

At the same time, MOH will continue to optimise care for diabetic patients and help with prevention of long-term complications.

Gan highlighted that Covid-19 has pushed back the timelines for upcoming health facilities, but the agency will continue to build a new hospital in the east and new polyclinics across Singapore by 2030.

Affordable healthcare

To ensure affordable healthcare, MOH has three new initiatives this year.

This includes:

ElderFund - launched in January 2020

- launched in January 2020 CareShield Life - to be launched at the end of the year

- to be launched at the end of the year MediSave Care - to be launched at the end of the year

At the same time, the MediShield Life Council will review MediShield Life benefits and premiums to ensure that the scheme continues to provide adequate protection against large medical bills.

MOH's subsidy frameworks will also be reviewed to ensure that are adequate and provide support to those who need it most.

New job opportunities & traineeships for S'poreans in healthcare sector

MOH announced that it will explore ways to improve career development for existing healthcare workers who have been fighting on the frontlines during the pandemic.

Over the next few years, MOH will also create and facilitate new job opportunities and traineeship positions for Singaporeans over the next few years, in both the public healthcare sector and community care sector.

To attract more to join the community care sector, the agency will introduce leadership development and scholarship programmes.

MOH will also review salaries for competitiveness and in recognition of the sacrifices made by healthcare workers.

Digital transformation in healthcare

Gan highlighted that MOH will continue to push forward with digital transformation and research efforts within the healthcare sector.

To support the digital transformation in the healthcare sector, MOH will be accelerating several digitalisation projects to support telehealth initiatives, help healthcare workforce work remotely, and improve pandemic preparedness.

In the field of research and development, MOH will aim to build a greater pool of talent, while strengthening cybersecurity across the agency, its statutory boards, and the healthcare sector.

Other addenda

Top image via Tan Tock Seng Hospital/FB