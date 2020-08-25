Miniso S'pore launches Disney collection at 3 outlets

If you're a fan of Disney, this one's for you.

On Aug. 23, Miniso Singapore launched its new Disney collection, Miniso x Mickey

Some familiar characters you can expect include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck.

Mickey, Minnie and Donald

The items in the Disney collection range from accessories to lifestyle products. We spotted neck cushions, tote bags, mugs, water bottles, pouches, socks, and more.

Here's a peek at what you can get:

Available at three outlets

According to Miniso, these limited-edition items will only be available at three outlets in Singapore:

Nex

Northpoint City

Westgate

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Miniso Singapore and Disney Singapore.