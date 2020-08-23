Back

Joss candles burn a hole in Mercedes bumper in S'pore this 7th lunar month

Personal property at stake.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 23, 2020, 01:58 AM

The seventh lunar month, also known as the Hungry Ghost Festival, is upon us in 2020 -- in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devotees and non-devotees have been advised mindful of various practices carried out during this period.

The mindfulness pertains not to just cultural sensitivities and extending tolerance to believers, but also to practical considerations, such as being watchful of one's own safety and even personal property.

Case in point?

The bumper of a grey Mercedes Benz E250 was slightly burnt by the joss candles placed by the edge of some grass patch.

A photo of it has been circulated online since it was posted on Aug. 22, resulting in some chatter about whose fault this could be.

Some were curious as to how the driver did not notice the lighted candles when he or she reverse parked the car.

Others said that devotees should be more considerate and not put the joss candles near the kerb where cars park.

A number of online commenters were amused by the bizarre incident and joked that the owner of the car should buy lottery.

The Taoist Federation, Buddhist Federation, and Wat Ananda Metyarama have issued a statement to urge devotees to be responsible and considerate as they carry out the traditional rituals and practices for the seventh month.

This includes avoiding burning of papers and incense sticks directly on the ground and grass patch as that will pose fire hazards and damage public property.

