Back

McDonald's S'pore to launch Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie, Melon Waffle Cone & Minion Potatoes in Sep. 2020

Minion Happy Meal Toys will be launched from Sep. 4.

Siti Hawa | August 31, 2020, 05:37 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

McDonald's Singapore will be launching a slew of new items this September.

They are the:

  • Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie

  • Melon Waffle Cone

  • Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce

  • Minion Potatoes

  • Minion Happy Meal toys

Desserts

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

The Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie (from S$1.50), described to be citrusy and creamy, will be available at all outlets.

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

The Melon Waffle Cone (from S$2) will be available at all Dessert Kiosks from Sept. 3, while stocks last.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets Feast

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

Those who want to try the new pie can opt for the Spicy Chicken McNuggets Feast (from S$8.55) which includes:

  • Spicy Chicken McNuggets (9pcs)

  • Fries (M)

  • Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie

  • Yuzu McFizz

A non-spicy nugget option, the Chicken McNuggets Feast is also available from S$8.35.

Both meals can be purchased at all outlets, via McDelivery or GrabFood.

Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce & Minion Potatoes

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

From Sep. 3, customers will receive Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Dip will every purchase of either Chicken McNuggets or the Happy Sharing Box.

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$5.50) will also be available when you purchase either Chicken McNuggets or the Happy Sharing Box from Sept. 17.

Each person is limited to four bottles.

Starting Sep. 3, a la carte Chicken McNuggets will be priced at S$5 (U.P. S$6.35).

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

Customers can also opt to top-up an additional S$2 for Minion Potatoes (6pcs).

Minion Happy Meal Toys

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

McDonald's will be launching Minion Happy Meal Toys in 35 different designs on Sep. 4, at 11am.

Seven new designs will be released every Thursday at 11am.

They will be packaged in opaque capsules and will include minions such as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Mel, Phil and Dave in various outfits.

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

Each toy design will come in a rare Golden Minion twin.

Here is the schedule:

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

Delivery-exclusive Bundles

Various Delivery-exclusive bundles will also be available from Sep. 17 via McDelivery and GrabFood:

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

  • Bundle A: Chicken McNuggets (12pc), McWings (8pc) Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$19.45)

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

  • Bundle B: Chicken McNuggets (6pc), McWings (4pc), Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$13.95)

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

  • Bundle C: Spicy Chicken McNuggets (12pc), McWings (8pc), Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$19.65)

Cool.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore 

Masterchef S'pore contestant Aaron Wong selling S$3 mee hoon kway at Telok Blangah

Eat until shiok.

August 31, 2020, 05:03 PM

China condemns Czech senate head’s Taiwan visit: 'Anti-Chinese forces' will pay 'heavy price'

The trip was "a despicable act", a Chinese diplomat said.

August 31, 2020, 04:40 PM

WP's Pritam Singh reveals more details on his role & privileges as Leader of the Opposition

His duties and privileges were formally recognised earlier today (Aug. 31) in Parliament.

August 31, 2020, 04:02 PM

41 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 31, 3 are community cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening. 

August 31, 2020, 03:48 PM

S'porean actor Tosh Rock thanks healthcare workers after having to wear PPE suit for upcoming drama

Tough work.

August 31, 2020, 03:30 PM

WP's Pritam Singh's maiden speech as Leader of the Opposition in 60 seconds

His speech discussed things that have changed in Singapore, things that must not change, and suggestions for change.

August 31, 2020, 03:28 PM

S'pore & US reaffirm 'excellent' defence ties, agree US should continue regional engagement

Both countries agreed to work together against common threats like Covid-19 and terrorism.

August 31, 2020, 03:11 PM

Social safety nets must be strengthened, but cannot become shackles that create dependency: Heng Swee Keat

He further emphasised that jobs still remain the best form of welfare.

August 31, 2020, 02:37 PM

GrabFood rider helps stranded motorcyclist in Woodlands by fetching him to petrol kiosk & back

Faith in humanity restored.

August 31, 2020, 12:36 PM

Cyclist jams brakes in yellow box & spews profanities against car driver along ECP

The cyclist's friend also cycled against traffic to confront the driver.

August 31, 2020, 12:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.