McDonald's S'pore to launch Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie, Melon Waffle Cone & Minion Potatoes in Sep. 2020

McDonald's Singapore will be launching a slew of new items this September.

They are the:

Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie

Melon Waffle Cone

Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce

Minion Potatoes

Minion Happy Meal toys

Desserts

The Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie (from S$1.50), described to be citrusy and creamy, will be available at all outlets.

The Melon Waffle Cone (from S$2) will be available at all Dessert Kiosks from Sept. 3, while stocks last.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets Feast

Those who want to try the new pie can opt for the Spicy Chicken McNuggets Feast (from S$8.55) which includes:

Spicy Chicken McNuggets (9pcs)

Fries (M)

Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie

Yuzu McFizz

A non-spicy nugget option, the Chicken McNuggets Feast is also available from S$8.35.

Both meals can be purchased at all outlets, via McDelivery or GrabFood.

Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce & Minion Potatoes

From Sep. 3, customers will receive Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Dip will every purchase of either Chicken McNuggets or the Happy Sharing Box.

Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$5.50) will also be available when you purchase either Chicken McNuggets or the Happy Sharing Box from Sept. 17.

Each person is limited to four bottles.

Starting Sep. 3, a la carte Chicken McNuggets will be priced at S$5 (U.P. S$6.35).

Customers can also opt to top-up an additional S$2 for Minion Potatoes (6pcs).

Minion Happy Meal Toys

McDonald's will be launching Minion Happy Meal Toys in 35 different designs on Sep. 4, at 11am.

Seven new designs will be released every Thursday at 11am.

They will be packaged in opaque capsules and will include minions such as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Mel, Phil and Dave in various outfits.

Each toy design will come in a rare Golden Minion twin.

Here is the schedule:

Delivery-exclusive Bundles

Various Delivery-exclusive bundles will also be available from Sep. 17 via McDelivery and GrabFood:

Bundle A: Chicken McNuggets (12pc), McWings (8pc) Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$19.45)

Bundle B: Chicken McNuggets (6pc), McWings (4pc), Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$13.95)

Bundle C: Spicy Chicken McNuggets (12pc), McWings (8pc), Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Bottle (S$19.65)

Cool.

Top photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore