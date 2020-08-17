Back

Masterchef S'pore to return with 2nd season, looking for contestants until Oct. 4, 2020

Sharpen your knives.

Fasiha Nazren | August 17, 2020, 05:53 PM



If you've been honing your cooking skills since the start of circuit breaker, this might be good news for you.

Masterchef Singapore returning

Masterchef Singapore will be returning with a second season.

The new season is slated to be shown on Mediacorp's meWATCH, Channel 5 and YouTube in Feb. 2021.

It will be expanded to 10 episodes, up from the previous season's eight episodes.

Applications open until Oct. 4

The show is also looking for potential contestants for its second season, which will celebrate and promote "hyperlocalism" through Singapore's unique multicultural cuisine.

Singaporeans and permanent residents can apply as contestants here by Oct. 4, 2020.

The competition is only open to all except those currently working as a professional chef or those who have ever worked as one.

According to Mediacorp, the first season of Masterchef Singapore had more than one million viewers, making it the most-watched Channel 5 local reality series since 2018.

The final episode of the season was also the most-watched single episode for a reality series on Channel 5 since 2016.

Top image from Masterchef Singapore.

