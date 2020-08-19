2 men jailed for arranging marriage of convenience between S'porean man & Chinese woman

Two Singaporean men, both 38, were convicted and sentenced on Aug. 4 and 12 respectively for arranging a marriage of convenience between a Singaporean man and a woman from China.

Choo Yong Sheng was sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment and a fine of S$3,000, while Yap Junlian was sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment and a fine of S$2,000 for their offences under the Immigration Act.

Choo was also sentenced to another 12 weeks in jail for voluntarily causing hurt to police officers in a case of dispute unrelated to the MOC.

This amounts to a total of 44 weeks’ imprisonment and a fine of S$3,000 for Choo.

Investigations revealed that Choo was introduced to a 42-year-old Chinese national, Zhang Fengyu, sometime in late 2015.

Zhang was a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) holder under the “Study Mama” scheme at that time.

She told Choo that she wanted to remain in Singapore after her son completed his education.

Choo then offered to help Zhang prolong her stay in Singapore by arranging for her to enter into a sham marriage with a Singaporean man.

Choo asked Zhang for a payment of S$18,000 in return for the sham marriage arrangements, and received a deposit of S$3,000 from Zhang.

In the meantime, Yap recruited a 44-year-old male Singaporean, Ng Wei Keong Jason, to enter into a sham marriage with Zhang, promising him a reward of S$8,000.

After they solemnised their marriage on July 11, 2016, Zhang paid Yap S$10,000 and said that she would pay the balance of S$5,000 only after she successfully obtained a LTVP under the sponsorship of her “Singaporean spouse”.

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) arrested Ng and Zhang on March 16, 2017 for entering into a MOC.

Ng was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on Aug. 1, 2017, while Zhang was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment on March 2, 2018.

On July 26, 2018 and Jan. 30, 2019, ICA officers arrested Yap and Choo respectively for arranging the MOC.

The penalties for engaging in or arranging/ assisting to arrange MOCs to obtain immigration facilities in Singapore are a fine not exceeding S$10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Image from ICA